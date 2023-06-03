Lotto, Superenalotto and 10eLotto draws today Saturday 3 June 2023: live winning numbers

LOTTO DRAWS TODAY – This evening, Saturday 3 June 2023, the Lotto, Superenalotto and 10eLotto draws will take place at 8 pm. The three main games of Lottomatica are followed by millions of Italians in the hope of taking home figures that could change their lives forever. Draw number 66 of 2023 is scheduled for 8 pm today, Saturday 3 June 2023. TPI follows the Lotto draw, the Superenalotto draw (with its mind-boggling Jackpot dreamed of by millions of Italians) and the 10eLotto draw in real time, live. Here are the winning numbers drawn today, in the live draw:

LOT DRAWINGS – LOT – Extraction number 66 of 3 June 2023

CHEAT

CAGLIARI

FLORENCE

GENOA

MILAN

NAPLES

PALERMO

ROME

TURIN

VENICE

NATIONAL

(The winning numbers of the Lotto, Superenalotto and 10eLotto competition are published on the official website of the State monopolies www.agenziadoganemonopoli.gov.it/ responsibility for any errors in the transmission of winning numbers, and please check directly on the monopolies website and/or at the betting shop)

SYMBOL EXTRACTION TODAY: numbers and symbols

(The winning numbers of the Lotto, Superenalotto and 10eLotto competition are published on the official website of the state monopolies www.agenziadoganemonopoli.gov.it/ we decline all responsibility regarding any errors in the transmission of the winning numbers, and we invite you to check directly on the website of monopolies and/or in bookshops)

10 AND LOT – Today’s draw, Saturday 3 June 2023

Gold Number:

Double Gold:

Gong:

(The winning numbers of the Lotto, Superenalotto and 10eLotto competition are published on the official website of the state monopolies www.agenziadoganemonopoli.gov.it/ we decline all responsibility regarding any errors in the transmission of the winning numbers, and we invite you to check directly on the website of monopolies and/or in bookshops)

EXTRACTION 10 AND EXTRA LOT – Today’s draw, Saturday 3 June 2023

(The winning numbers of the Lotto, Superenalotto and 10eLotto competition are published on the official website of the state monopolies www.agenziadoganemonopoli.gov.it/ we decline all responsibility regarding any errors in the transmission of the winning numbers, and we invite you to check directly on the website of monopolies and/or in bookshops)

SUPERENALOTTO – Drawing on Saturday 3 June 2023

Winning combination:

Joker number:

Superstar:

(The winning numbers of the Lotto, Superenalotto and 10eLotto competition are published on the official website of the state monopolies www.agenziadoganemonopoli.gov.it/ we decline all responsibility regarding any errors in the transmission of the winning numbers, and we invite you to check directly on the website of monopolies and/or in bookshops)

When are the Lotto, Superenalotto and 10 and Lotto extractions? The weekly appointments with Lotto, Superenalotto and 10eLotto (ten and Lotto) are fixed (except for occasional changes linked, for example, to some religious holidays such as Easter and Christmas or secular holidays such as June 2nd or April 25th): every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday evening.

ATTENTION: gambling can become a disease. Don’t underestimate the problem. Play responsibly. If you have a gambling problem or need advice please contact play responsibly (toll-free number 800 921 121).

The latest Lotto draws: the archive

Below are the extractions of the past few days, the winning combination of the Superenalotto extraction after extraction, with the respective videos:

THE JUNE 1st EXTRACTION

THE EXTRACTION OF MAY 30

THE EXTRACTION OF MAY 27

THE EXTRACTION OF MAY 25

THE EXTRACTION OF MAY 23

ALL LOT DRAWS (ARCHIVE)

Late numbers

The summary table of 10 most late issues ever before the draw scheduled for today, Saturday 3 June 2023, at 8 pm sharp:

Genoa 60 (110)

Milan 6 (110)

Turin 80 (99)

Milan 39 (97)

Milan 76 (91)

Genoa 25 (81)

Genoa 40 (81)

Bari 30 (78)

Palermo 56 (72)

Palermo 77 (72)

Theory, that of lagging numbers, which despite not having any scientific foundation (indeed it has only to do with superstition), is enjoying great success and interest.

Latest Lotto draws: what is it? How does today’s draw work? All the info on the game

The Lotto game consists in the extraction of five numbers, between 1 and 90, in each of the ten extraction wheels plus the National one. Once drawn, the number in question is not returned to the urn. The wheels in question represent the provincial capitals that host the draws. They are: Bari, Cagliari, Florence, Genoa, Milan, Naples, Palermo, Rome, Turin and Venice.

The national wheel, on the other hand, does not represent any city. In the meantime, anyone who wants to play the Lotto must choose whether to bet on all the wheels (with the exception of the National one), seeing the odds for any winnings drop tenfold, or on one (or some) of them. The maximum number of playable numbers on each wheel is ten. The player can predict the outcome of a particular number (so-called “extract”): in this case it is also possible to bet on the sequence of five numbers drawn (determined extract). You can also play two numbers (ambo and ambetto), three numbers (terno), four numbers (quaterna) or five numbers (cinquina). Are you ready to try your luck starting with the next draw? The Lotto, Superenalotto and 10eLotto draws are held at 20 on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.