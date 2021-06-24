Lotto, Superenalotto and 10eLotto draws today Thursday 24 June 2021: winning numbers live

BATCH EXTRACTIONS TODAY – This evening, Thursday 24 June 2021, at 8 pm the Lotto, Superenalotto and 10eLotto draws will be staged. Lottomatica’s three main games are followed by millions of Italians hoping to take home figures that could change their lives. Draw number 75 of 2021 is scheduled for 8 pm today, Thursday 24 June 2021. TPI follows Lotto drawing, Superenalotto drawing (with its dizzying Jackpot dreamed of by millions of Italians) and 10eLotto drawing in real time, live. Here are the winning numbers drawn today, the live draw:

BATCH EXTRACTIONS – LOT – Extraction number 75 of 24 June 2021 – EXTRACTION AT 8 PM

BARI

CAGLIARI

FLORENCE

GENOA

MILAN

NAPLES

PALERMO

ROME

TURIN

VENICE

NATIONAL

(The winning numbers of the Lotto, Superenalotto and 10eLotto competition are published on the official website of the State monopolies www.agenziadoganemonopoli.gov.it/ we decline all responsibility for any errors in the transmission of the winning numbers, and we invite you to check directly on the site of monopolies and / or in betting shops)

SYMBOLOT TODAY EXTRACTION: numbers and symbols (draw at 20)

10 AND LOT – Draw today Thursday 24 June 2021 – EXTRACTION AT 8 PM

Gold:

Double Gold:

SUPERENALOTTO – Draw on Thursday 24 June 2021 – EXTRACTION AT 8 PM

Winning combination:

Jolly Number:

SuperStar number:

ALL EXTRACTIONS

When are the Lotto, Superenalotto and 10 and Lotto drawings? Weekly appointments with Lotto, Superenalotto and 10eLotto (ten and Lotto) are fixed (except for occasional changes related, for example, to some religious holidays such as Easter and Christmas or secular holidays such as June 2nd or April 25th): every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday evening.

ATTENTION: gambling can become a disease. Don’t underestimate the problem. Play responsibly. If you have gambling problems or need advice please contact play responsibly (toll-free number 800 921 121).

The latest Lotto draws: the archive

Below are the extractions of the past few days, the winning combination of the Superenalotto extraction after extraction, with the respective videos:

WHICH NUMBERS TO PLAY

The late numbers

The summary table of 10 latest numbers ever before the draw scheduled today, Thursday 24 June 2021, at 20 o’clock:

National 66 (141)

Florence 24 (120)

National 22 (108)

National 59 (102)

Genoa 12 (98)

Rome 19 (95)

Turin 49 (91)

Venice 16 (82)

Bari 16 (81)

Turin 48 (81)

HOW TO PLAY THE LOT

The theory of late numbers, which despite having no scientific basis (indeed it only has to do with superstition), is enjoying great success and interest.

Latest Lotto draws: what is it? How does today’s draw work? All the info on the game

The Lotto game consists in the extraction of five numbers, between 1 and 90, in each of the ten extraction wheels plus the National one. Once drawn, the number in question is not returned to the urn. The wheels in question represent the provincial capitals that host the extractions. They are: Bari, Cagliari, Florence, Genoa, Milan, Naples, Palermo, Rome, Turin and Venice.

The national wheel, on the other hand, does not represent any city. In the meantime, those who want to play the Lotto must choose whether to bet on all wheels (excluding the National one), seeing the odds drop ten times for any winnings, or on one (or some) of them. The maximum number of numbers that can be played on each wheel is ten. The player can predict the release of a particular number (so-called “extract”): in this case it is also possible to bet on the succession of the five numbers drawn (determined extract). You can also play two numbers (both and ambetto), three numbers (terno), four numbers (quatern) or five numbers (five). Are you ready to try your luck starting with the next draw? We remind you that Lotto, Superenalotto and 10eLotto draws are held at 8 pm on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.