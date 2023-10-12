Lotto, Superenalotto and 10eLotto draws today Thursday 12 October 2023: winning numbers live

LOTTO DRAWINGS TODAY – This evening, Thursday 12 October 2023, the Lotto, Superenalotto and 10eLotto draws will take place at 8pm. Lottomatica’s three main games are followed by millions of Italians in the hope of taking home prizes that could change their lives forever. Draw number 136 of 2023 is scheduled for 8pm today, Thursday 12 October 2023. TPI follows the Lotto draw, the Superenalotto draw (with its mind-boggling Jackpot dreamed of by millions of Italians) and the 10eLotto draw in real time, live. Below are the winning numbers drawn today, the live draw:

LOT DRAWINGS – LOT – Draw number 136 of 12 October 2023

BARI

CAGLIARI

FLORENCE

GENOA

MILAN

NAPLES

PALERMO

ROME

TURIN

VENICE

NATIONAL

(The winning numbers of the Lotto, Superenalotto and 10eLotto competitions are published on the official website of the state monopolies www.agenziadoganemonopoli.gov.it/ and are declined every responsibility for any errors in the transmission of the winning numbers, and we invite you to check directly on the monopolies website and/or at the bookshop)

SYMBOL EXTRACTION TODAY: numbers and symbols

(The winning numbers of the Lotto, Superenalotto and 10eLotto competitions are published on the official website of the state monopolies www.agenziadoganemonopoli.gov.it/. We decline any responsibility for any errors in the transmission of the winning numbers, and we invite you to check directly on the site of monopolies and/or in betting shops)

10 AND LOT – Today’s draw, Thursday 12 October 2023

Gold Number:

Double Gold:

Gong:

(The winning numbers of the Lotto, Superenalotto and 10eLotto competitions are published on the official website of the state monopolies www.agenziadoganemonopoli.gov.it/. We decline any responsibility for any errors in the transmission of the winning numbers, and we invite you to check directly on the site of monopolies and/or in betting shops)

DRAW 10 AND EXTRA LOT – Today’s draw, Thursday 12 October 2023

(The winning numbers of the Lotto, Superenalotto and 10eLotto competitions are published on the official website of the state monopolies www.agenziadoganemonopoli.gov.it/. We decline any responsibility for any errors in the transmission of the winning numbers, and we invite you to check directly on the site of monopolies and/or in betting shops)

SUPERENALOTTO – Draw on Thursday 12 October 2023

Winning combination:

Joker Number:

Superstar:

(The winning numbers of the Lotto, Superenalotto and 10eLotto competitions are published on the official website of the state monopolies www.agenziadoganemonopoli.gov.it/. We decline any responsibility for any errors in the transmission of the winning numbers, and we invite you to check directly on the site of monopolies and/or in betting shops)

When are the Lotto, Superenalotto and 10 e Lotto draws? The weekly appointments with Lotto, Superenalotto and 10eLotto (ten and Lotto) are fixed (except for occasional changes linked, for example, to some religious holidays such as Easter and Christmas or secular ones such as June 2nd or April 25th): every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday evening.

ATTENTION: Gambling can become an illness. Don’t underestimate the problem. Play responsibly. If you have a gambling problem or need advice please contact play responsibly (toll-free number 800 921 121).

The latest Lotto draws: the archive

Below are the draws of the past few days, the winning combination of the Superenalotto draw after draw, with the respective videos:

THE DRAW OF 10 OCTOBER

THE DRAW OF 7 OCTOBER

THE DRAW OF 6 OCTOBER

THE DRAW OF 5 OCTOBER

THE DRAW ON 3RD OCTOBER

ALL LOT DRAWINGS (ARCHIVE)

The late numbers

The summary table of 10 most late numbers ever before the draw scheduled for today, Thursday 12 October 2023, at 8pm sharp:

Cagliari 28 (139)

Venice 2 (124)

Bari 78 (116)

Palermo 62 (108)

Palermo 5 (102)

Palermo 38 (101)

National 24 (98)

Milan 30 (92)

Palermo 27 (88)

Venice 54 (85)

Theory, that of late numbers, which despite having no scientific basis (indeed it only has to do with superstition), is enjoying great success and interest.

Latest Lotto draws: what is it? How does today’s draw work? All the info on the game

The Lotto game consists of the extraction of five numbers, between 1 and 90, on each of the ten extraction wheels plus the National one. Once drawn, the number in question is not put back into the urn. The wheels in question represent the provincial capitals that host the draws. They are: Bari, Cagliari, Florence, Genoa, Milan, Naples, Palermo, Rome, Turin and Venice.

The national wheel, however, does not represent any city. Those who want to play Lotto must meanwhile choose whether to bet on all the wheels (with the exception of the National one), seeing the odds for a possible win drop tenfold, or on one (or some) of them. The maximum number of numbers that can be played on each wheel is ten. The player can predict the release of a particular number (so-called “extract”): in this case it is also possible to bet on the succession of the five numbers drawn (determined extract). You can also play two numbers (ambo and ambetto), three numbers (terno), four numbers (quaterna) or five numbers (cinquina). Are you ready to try your luck starting from the next draw? The Lotto, Superenalotto and 10eLotto draws, we remind you, are held at 8pm on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.