Lotto, Superenalotto and 10eLotto draws today Friday 9 December 2022: live winning numbers

LOTTO DRAWS TODAY – This evening, Friday 9 December 2022, the Lotto, Superenalotto and 10eLotto draws will take place at 8 pm. The three main games of Lottomatica are followed by millions of Italians in the hope of taking home figures that could change their lives forever. Draw number 147 of 2022 is scheduled for 8 pm today, Friday 9 December 2022. TPI follows the Lotto draw, the Superenalotto draw (with its mind-boggling Jackpot dreamed of by millions of Italians) and the 10eLotto draw in real time, live. Here are the winning numbers drawn today, in the live draw:

LOT DRAWINGS – LOT – Extraction number 147 of 9 December 2022

CHEAT

CAGLIARI

FLORENCE

GENOA

MILAN

NAPLES

PALERMO

ROME

TURIN

VENICE

NATIONAL

(The winning numbers of the Lotto, Superenalotto and 10eLotto competition are published on the official website of the State monopolies www.agenziadoganemonopoli.gov.it/ responsibility for any errors in the transmission of winning numbers, and please check directly on the monopolies website and/or at the betting shop)

SYMBOL EXTRACTION TODAY: numbers and symbols

10 AND LOT – Today’s draw Friday 9 December 2022

Gold Number:

Double Gold:

Gong:

EXTRACTION 10 AND EXTRA LOT – Today’s draw, Friday 9 December 2022

SUPERENALOTTO – Draw on Friday 9 December 2022

Winning combination: POSTPONED UNTIL TOMORROW, SATURDAY DECEMBER 10

Joker number: POSTPONED UNTIL TOMORROW, SATURDAY DECEMBER 10

Superstar: POSTPONED UNTIL TOMORROW, SATURDAY DECEMBER 10

When are the Lotto, Superenalotto and 10 and Lotto extractions? The weekly appointments with Lotto, Superenalotto and 10eLotto (ten and Lotto) are fixed (except for occasional changes linked, for example, to some religious holidays such as Easter and Christmas or secular holidays such as June 2 or April 25): every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday evening.

ATTENTION: gambling can become a disease. Don’t underestimate the problem. Play responsibly. If you have a gambling problem or need advice please contact play responsibly (toll-free number 800 921 121).

The latest Lotto draws: the archive

Below are the extractions of the past few days, the winning combination of the Superenalotto extraction after extraction, with the respective videos:

Late numbers

The summary table of 10 most late issues ever before the draw scheduled for today, Friday 9 December 2022, at 8 pm sharp:

Milan 59 (152)

National 15 (105)

Bari 61 (99)

Rome 23 (98)

Venice 32 (98)

Milan 75 (97)

Venice 59 (96)

Milan 11 (92)

Milan 46 (89)

Bari 50 (87)

Theory, that of lagging numbers, which despite not having any scientific foundation (indeed it has only to do with superstition), is enjoying great success and interest.

Latest Lotto draws: what is it? How does today’s draw work? All the info on the game

The Lotto game consists in the extraction of five numbers, between 1 and 90, in each of the ten extraction wheels plus the National one. Once drawn, the number in question is not returned to the urn. The wheels in question represent the provincial capitals that host the draws. They are: Bari, Cagliari, Florence, Genoa, Milan, Naples, Palermo, Rome, Turin and Venice.

The national wheel, on the other hand, does not represent any city. In the meantime, anyone who wants to play the Lotto must choose whether to bet on all the wheels (with the exception of the National one), seeing the odds for any winnings drop tenfold, or on one (or some) of them. The maximum number of playable numbers on each wheel is ten. The player can predict the outcome of a particular number (so-called “draw”): in this case it is also possible to bet on the succession of the five numbers drawn (determined draw). You can also play two numbers (ambo and ambetto), three numbers (terno), four numbers (quaterna) or five numbers (cinquina). Are you ready to try your luck starting with the next draw? The Lotto, Superenalotto and 10eLotto draws are held at 20 on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.