From: Victoria Krumbeck

A lottery player loses his winnings of over 30 million euros. The reason: The winner of the jackpot could not be determined.

Jacksonville – The dream of lotto-The winnings collapsed for a lottery player from the US state of Florida, even though he had won. Because the winner of around 36 million US dollars (around 33 million euros) did not register with the lottery. On Sunday (February 11th) the deadline in which the player could have claimed the winnings had expired. But there are already plans for how the lottery winnings will be spent.

Lotto player wins 33 million euros and doesn't claim it

The winning ticket, purchased at a Publix supermarket, expired after the 180-day deadline, the Florida Lottery told the broadcaster CNN confirmed. No one came forward before the deadline to claim the prize from the draw in August 2023. People who used Publix to play the lottery were asked to double-check their tickets.

However, the money is not completely lost. “Florida law requires that 80 percent of unclaimed prize money from expired tickets be transferred directly to the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund,” the Florida Lottery said FOX Business. Part of the money goes to educational institutions in Florida. This supports schools, universities and scholarships.

Lottery winner does not report: winnings are partially returned

“The remaining 20 percent will flow back into the prize pool, from which future prizes will be awarded or used for special prize promotions,” the lottery said. The jackpot for the so-called “Mega Million jackpot” in the drawing on Tuesday (February 20) is around 493 million US dollars.

A US Mega Millions lottery player won $36 million and never claimed his winnings. © CA Bridges/IMAGO

However, winning the US lottery also brings with it important decisions, because a lottery winner does not always have to have the entire sum paid out immediately. However, winning millions doesn't always make you happy, as the story of a couple from England shows. This squandered all the winnings and then separated. (vk)