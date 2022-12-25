Home page World

Of: Martina Lippl

Split

Lotto player trusts his gut feeling and really wins. © The Lottery

Win the lottery once! Who doesn’t dream of it? An American had a “feeling” and bought six tickets this time.

Dorchester – It sounds a bit crazy. But Raymond Roberts went with his gut on a December day. The US-Vietnam veteran has been playing in the “Lucky for Life” lottery for 20 years. This time, however, things seemed to be a little different. As always, Roberts “typed his numbers,” she shares Massachusetts State Lottery with. Namely: “a combination of anniversary dates and birthdays”.

“Gut feeling”: Lotto player wins six times

Suddenly he had an “intuition”. The Vietnam veteran bought several tickets with the same numbers. It was therefore December 14th when he entered a liquor store in Massachusetts (USA). The man actually had the right gut feeling that day – or the right zodiac sign?

The lucky guy had correctly guessed the first five numbers on six tickets. What a lottery win! There was $390,000 in each lot. Raymond opted for a cash option and an annuity option. Five of his lottery wins add up to nearly $2 million. For the sixth ticket, Roberts will receive an annual payment of $25,000. The newly crowned lottery millionaire wants to use part of the winnings to buy a motorcycle.

A pensioner from Delaware (USA) had hit the jackpot: she drew two winning tickets in one day. Even the lottery couldn’t believe it.

Gambling isn’t just about opportunities. Gambling can be addictive. Information is available on the free hotline 0800 137 27 00 or at www.bzga.de.