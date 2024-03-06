Home page World

From: Carmen Mörwald

A woman thought she had hit the lottery jackpot because of a disturbance. Instead she won just ten pounds and took the lottery to court.

Munich – The dream of winning millions was shattered for the British Joan Parker-Grennan before it even began: Due to a technical problem on the part of the lottery operator Camelot, she mistakenly believed that she had hit the jackpot. In fact, the lottery player only received a paltry ten pounds.

Lotto player sues for winning millions: This is what happened

But first of all: Parker-Grennan took part in online gambling at Camelot. Shortly afterwards she was happy about her supposed million-dollar win. According to the British news portal bnn The impression was created by an incorrectly displayed graphic animation, which was due to an error within the lottery operator's system. The lottery player didn't want to put up with that, which is why she went to court.

She tried to claim the jackpot in an appeal. A case from 2021 encouraged the British woman: At that time, lottery player Andrew Green was awarded winnings of 1.7 million pounds in a comparable legal dispute. This proved that discrepancies in online gambling results can actually be successfully disputed. But here too, luck was not on the lottery player's side.

Dream of winning millions shattered: court decided in favor of the lottery giant

In the end, the court ruled in favor of the national lottery operator Camelot. The reason for this is that, according to the British news portal, the cases differed in the contractual conditions and the type of technical malfunction. This resulted in the other court ruling. Although Parker-Grennan suffered a bitter setback, the Briton sparked a big and important discussion about the topic of online gambling.

A lottery player goes to court because a technical error caused her dream of a million-dollar jackpot to collapse (symbolic image). © Cavan Images / Imago

Her case is a milestone in understanding and interpreting terms and conditions in online gambling contracts. He underlines the need for clear communication from gambling companies about the possibilities of winning. Likewise, consumers should always check the contract conditions thoroughly.

A case from the USA proves that millions in the account can also lead to new problems: a lottery winner now wishes he had torn up his ticket. In Great Britain, a couple separated after winning the big jackpot, which was followed by a bitter fight over the million-dollar prize. (cln)

