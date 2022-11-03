Home page World

Of: Vivian Werg

Split

A man from China won big in a lottery and is now hiding it from his family. He’s worried it’ll make everyone lazy. (symbol image) © Imago

Winning the lottery once: A dream come true for a man in China. But he doesn’t tell the family about the million-dollar profit – out of fear.

Kassel/Guangxi – Surely everyone has dreamed of it at least once: Winning millions in the lotto to clear away. For a man from Guangxi, in southwest China, it came true. Noisy South China Morning Post, the lottery winner, who goes by the pseudonym Li, has played with the same numbers for over ten years. His persistence has now been rewarded with around 30.4 million euros.

However, the family does not learn anything about his sudden wealth. Afraid that they might become arrogant and not try hard enough in the future, Mr. Li hides his million-dollar jackpot and appears disguised in a costume on the day the check is presented to protect his anonymity. Not uncommon in China. In recent years, for example, winners have appeared in pig or monkey costumes.

Lottery winner conceals millions in profit from family – now there are consequences

The concealment of his million-dollar profit could be loud star be Mr. Li’s undoing. Then: Hiding the jackpot could violate Chinese marriage law. According to Article 13 count possessions accumulated by both during the marriage as joint possessions. For this reason, the winner could face consequences for hiding his assets. What exactly is not known.

Every now and then, lucky tipsters can win mega prizes: In May, a betting community from North Rhine-Westphalia broke the record Eurojackpot prize of over 110 million euros. A pensioner recently managed to scoop more than 200,000 euros with a bet of 75 cents.