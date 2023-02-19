Home page World

From: Kilian Bäuml

Never before has a person won as much in the lottery as now: two billion. Still, the winner doesn’t become a billionaire.

Kassel – The probability of winning the lottery is extremely low. Becoming a millionaire with the right numbers is even less likely, but it still happens, such as with an 18-year-old woman who got lucky in her first lottery game. However, there is almost never a billion in profit. Now a man in the United States has become the first person to win $2 billion in the lottery. This is the largest lottery win in the world.

lottery win Over two billion dollars Location California (USA)

The Powerball jackpot climbed to a record $2 billion in late 2022 over a period of several months, the lottery reports in a press release. Until then, only one other person in the history of Powerball had won a jackpot in excess of a billion. The odds of such a win are one in 292.2 million. It is at least as unlikely to get all the numbers right and still not win anything. Despite the record profit, the man is not a billionaire.

Lottery winner hits 2 billion jackpot – but he’s still not a billionaire

The winner of the record sum is Edwin Castro, apart from that nothing is known about the winner. In the US, lottery winners have two options to collect their winnings:

Get the win at once: In this case, the lottery winners get a large part of their winnings at once. However, both state and local taxes are then deducted from the total profit. Although the sum for the winner is therefore smaller, most people choose this variant.

In this case, the lottery winners get a large part of their winnings at once. However, both state and local taxes are then deducted from the total profit. Although the sum for the winner is therefore smaller, most people choose this variant. Get the profit in installments: In this case, the full winnings are paid out, but in many smaller parts. This option is chosen much less frequently.

In the case of Edwin Castro, payment by installments would have taken 30 years. The winner therefore decided to accept the one-off payment. In this case, his profit remains just below the billion – so he does not become a billionaire despite the record sum. Nevertheless, he can look forward to $ 997.6 million.

Lottery winner hits 2 billion jackpot – and wants to support schools

As reported by the New York Times, the winner allegedly asked lottery officials not to release biographical information about him. He also did not attend a press conference, but let it be known that he was ecstatic and shocked about his win. Another lottery winner regrets her lottery luck and wishes she hadn’t won.

He plans to use the money to support public schools in California: “As someone who was educated in the California public school system, it is gratifying to hear that the California school system will also benefit greatly from my winnings,” he is quoted as saying in the press release. (kiba)

Caution: Gambling can be addictive. Affected people can find help at the Federal Center for Health Education.