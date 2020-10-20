At the lottery drawing on Saturday (October 17th, 2020) a player from Lower Saxony won big in the game 6aus49. Another large sum is still waiting for its winner.

Aurich – At the Saturday drawing (October 17, 2020) from Lotto 6aus49 has a participant from the district of Aurich in Lower Saxony very lucky. With six correct numbers, the participant achieved a prize in prize class 2 and can now look forward to 892,776.70 euros. Since the jackpot was not cracked by Lotto 6aus49, it will rise to around seven million euros on Wednesday (October 21, 2020).

Lotto: The winner of the lucky spiral is still unknown

In addition, on Saturday (October 17th, 2020) the “Lucky spiral“Turned in the right direction: The six-digit one Winning number the final digit lottery matched his ticket number and led to a win in prize class 6, so he is now over 100,000 euros can look forward to.

His ticket with twelve typed fields Lotto 6aus49 as well as participation in the additional lotteries Super 6, Spiel 77 and the Glücksspirale, he gave in a lottery acceptance point Lower Saxony in the region Hanover from.

Lotto 6aus49 is a popular game of chance in Germany

In Germany heard lotto among the most popular games of chance. In the 6 out of 49 drawing, players must tick six numbers from a series of numbers from 1 to 49 on a ticket. The probability of typing all numbers correctly is 1: 140 million. But beware, Play the lottery can be addictive.

The Lottery winning numbers are published every week from ZDF announce. However, the live broadcast of the Lottery drawing Abolished in 2013 by the public broadcaster. However, the drawing will be broadcast live on the Internet. (By Helena Gries)