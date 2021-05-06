Lotto on Wednesday – the current numbers from 05/05/2021 can be found here. There are 2 million euros in the jackpot this week.

The drawing of the lottery numbers takes place every Wednesday at 6:25 p.m.

Here you will always find the current winning numbers after the lottery draw on Wednesday.

Lotto on Wednesday May 5th, 2021: These are the current lottery numbers

Lottery numbers (game 6 out of 49): 4 – 5 – 6 – 10 – 15 – 21

Super number: 8th

Game 77: 7999811

Super 6: 528955

(All information is provided without warranty)

Lotto on Wednesday: What is the jackpot on 05/05/2021?

At the drawing of 6 out of 49 am Wednesday, 05/05/2021, is there today 2 million euros to win. Of course, the winnings are usually only awarded to those who have guessed the correct six and the appropriate super number.

But who this jackpot cracks, is pretty well taken care of and can put the resignation on the boss’s desk tomorrow. In theory, anyway. A survey by Marktagent.com (from the 4th quarter of 2016 on behalf of Xing) has shown that only a few Germans would quit if they won a large sum in the lottery *. Only 18 percent (not even one in five) would stop working immediately if they suddenly became wealthy.

Obviously, a fifth (20 percent) of all Germans enjoy their work so much that if they won the lottery they would continue to work as before. The other respondents would reduce their number of hours or look for a new job.

Lotto on Wednesday: Will the drawing of the lottery numbers be broadcast live on TV today?

The winning numbers of lotto Wednesday will be like every week on ZDF announced. However, not live – the ZDF calls the current lottery numbers at 6:54 p.m. Before today-News. The drawing takes place half an hour earlier.

Lotto on Wednesday: This is how you see the drawing of the lottery numbers in the live stream today

For decades, Germany followed the drawing of the lottery numbers on Wednesday live on ZDF. Since July 3, 2013, the draws on Saturday and Wednesday have been broadcast exclusively via live stream on the Internet. The numbers are drawn in a studio of the Saarländischer Rundfunk (SR) in Saarbrücken.

Miriam Hannah moderates the drawing of the lottery numbers, alternating with Chris Fleischhauer. Incidentally, the openly homosexual moderator is Germany’s first male “lottery fair”. The live stream with the drawing of the lottery numbers starts today, Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 at 6:25 p.m.

After the current lottery numbers have been drawn, the winning numbers can also be found in ZDFtext (page 557). The video with the drawing of the current lottery numbers starts at 7 p.m. can be seen on the YouTube channel “Lotto24”.

Lotto on Wednesday: Where can I play Lotto 6 out of 49 online today?

You can play Lotto 6 out of 49 online at all major lottery providers for the Wednesday drawing. Among other things at Lotto.de, the information service of the state lottery companies merged in the German Lotto and Totoblock.

Participation in the game is only possible from the age of 18.

Gambling can be addicting. Information is available from the free hotline 0800 137 27 00 or from the Federal Center for Health Education at www.bzga.de.

Lotto on Wednesday: How do I play Lotto 6 out of 49 today?

You can tick six numbers between 1 and 49 on the lottery ticket. Either fill in six numbers of your choice yourself, for example lucky numbers or birthdays, or you can use a quick tip to generate six random numbers.

The super number (a number between 0 and 9) is already printed on the classic ticket. The super number can be changed online with one click.

How long can I play the 6 out of 49 lottery online every Wednesday before the drawing?

That depends on which state you live in. In most countries, you can submit your tip until 6 p.m., only in Hamburg and North Rhine-Westphalia it ends at 5:59 p.m.

Here you will find an overview of how long you can play Lotto 6aus49 every Wednesday in which federal state – whether online or at a retailer. Important: There may be differences between the lottery acceptance points. The deadlines are not set uniformly.

federal state Closing date for lottery 6 out of 49 on Wednesday Baden-Wuerttemberg 6:00 p.m. Bavaria 6:00 p.m. Berlin 6:00 p.m. Brandenburg 6:00 p.m. Bremen 6:00 p.m. Hamburg 5:59 pm Hesse 6:00 p.m. Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania 6:00 p.m. Lower Saxony 6:00 p.m. North Rhine-Westphalia 5:59 pm Rhineland-Palatinate 6:00 p.m. Saarland 6:00 p.m. Saxony 6:00 p.m. Saxony-Anhalt 6:00 p.m. Schleswig-Holstein 6:00 p.m. Thuringia 6:00 p.m.

Lotto on Wednesday: What is my chance of six correct numbers today?

Anyone who takes a lottery win into account in their long-term financial planning is either unspeakably naive or a case for the psychiatrist. The chance of correctly ticking all the winning numbers in the “Lotto on Wednesday” is just 1: 139 million. But: If no lottery player hits the six correct numbers with an additional number on Wednesday, the jackpot will be distributed among all tipsters with six correct numbers. In this case the chance of winning is 1 in 134 million. If the first two prize categories remain unoccupied, you can win the jackpot with five correct numbers plus a super number. The chance in this case is 1: 542.008.

The overview of all chances of winning is available from lottozahlenonline.de.

Prize class Hit Chance of winning 1 6 correct + super number 1: 139.838.160 2 6 correct 1: 13,983,816 3 5 correct + super number 1: 542.008 4th 5 correct 1: 54.201 5 4 correct + super number 1: 10.324 6th 4 correct 1: 1.032 7th 3 correct + super number 1: 567 8th 3 correct 1:57 9 2 correct + super number 1:76

Game 6 out of 49: Which lottery numbers have been drawn most often so far?

How often has which lottery number been drawn in the game 6 out of 49? Provides an overview the statistics at Lotto.de. So the six numbers that have been drawn the most so far have been: 6, 26, 38, 33, 31, 41. The six numbers that have been drawn the least so far are: 45, 21, 20, 46, 44 and 30.

in the 6 out of 49 histogram every player can check how often his personal lucky number has been drawn in the past few years. On the page you can also enter your 6 personal lucky numbers and check whether these have already been drawn in this combination.

Lotto on Wednesday: How much does it cost to participate today?

The stake for a tip (box) in the lottery 6 out of 49 is 1 euro plus a processing fee per ticket. In connection with the game 6 out of 49 you can also take part in the additional lotteries Spiel 77 and Super 6 as well as in the luck spiral. The stake for the additional lotteries is 2.50 euros for game 77 and 1.25 euros for participation in Super 6. Participation in the lucky spiral costs 5.00 euros.

Drawing the lottery numbers: the biggest mishaps

Probably the biggest lottery breakdown happened on April 3, 2013 at the Wednesday lottery on ZDF. “Balls and devices are checked as always,” said Lottofee Heike Maurer during the live broadcast. At their start signal, the balls fell into the lottery machine. Actually as always, but this time two bullets got stuck in their anchorage. The draw was declared invalid 22 minutes after it was broadcast on ZDF and was repeated.

In February 1999, luck literally broke in front of the camera. The last time it was shuffled for the lottery game 77, the ball with the number six fell apart. The drawing was repeated, the excitement was huge, the viewers complained to the broadcaster. “The story was even in the newspapers in Indonesia afterwards,” remembers ARD lottery faire Franziska Reichenbacher.

The lottery numbers are drawn every Wednesday. © dpa

The draws on April 10, 1999 and July 30, 2014 were not a glitch, but they were quite strange. At that time, the numbers 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 26 and the numbers 9, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 37 tumbled than the six correct ones from the drum. Since then, there has never been a series of five consecutive numbers in the history of the lottery. This is probably better for the tipsters too.

Because: An unusually large number of players rely on rows. However, the total payout will be divided between the number of winners, so that each individual’s share of the profit will shrink. In the 1999 draw, 38,008 winners only received 379.90 marks for their five correct numbers. With normal draws it would have been up to 10,000 marks.

