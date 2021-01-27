Was the jackpot cracked on Wednesday, January 27th, 2021? Is there a new lottery millionaire? The lottery numbers for Lotto 6aus49, Game 77 and Super have been drawn. You can find out whether you are one of the winners here.

A.Currently there are 2 million euros in the jackpot for the game 6aus49, in game 77 it is 4 million euros.

Lotto on Wednesday: These are the lottery numbers from January 27th, 2021

6aus49: still pending

Super number:still pending

Game 77:still pending

Super 6:still pending

(Information provided without guarantee)

Use your chance at the Lotto 6 out of 49 on Saturday – deadline Saturday, 6.45 p.m. (notification):

Lotto on Wednesday: when is the drawing?

The drawing of the lottery numbers 6 out of 49 always follows the same pattern: In a drum there are 49 balls numbered from 1 to 49. The 6 winning numbers are drawn from this. Then, in a second drawing, the super number is drawn from a drum with 10 balls numbered from 0 to 9.

The lottery numbers from Lotto 6 aus49, Spiel 77 and Super 6 on Wednesday will be drawn at 6.25pm. If you want, you can watch the drawing live on the internet. The drawing of the lottery numbers has not been broadcast live on television since July 3, 2013, but the winning numbers are announced half an hour after the drawing itself: on Wednesdays just before the start of the Today News (ZDF) and on Saturdays just before the start of the Tagesschau (ARD).

Lotto odds: During the drawing on Wednesday, January 27th, 2021

The odds show how often which amount has been won. They are calculated from the amount of the stake and the number of winners. Since this takes some time, the lottery odds are only published on the first working day after the drawing. With Lotto on Wednesday this is usually the case around 9 a.m. on Thursday morning, unless Thursday is a public holiday. Then the tipsters have to be patient a little longer.

Class – correct number – wins – odds

1 – 6 correct + SZ – still outstanding

2 – 6 correct – still outstanding

3 – 5 correct + SZ-still outstanding

4 – 5 correct – still outstanding

5 – 4 correct + SZ – still outstanding

6 – 4 correct – still outstanding

7 – 3 correct + SZ – still outstanding

8 – 3 correct – still outstanding

9 – 3 correct – still outstanding

Game 77

In game 77, the ticket number decides the winner. A seven-digit winning number is drawn for this additional lottery. You are one of the winners as soon as even the last digit matches your own ticket number – but then you have to be satisfied with 5 euros. The profit increases with every further match of the final digits. There are seven prize tiers in total.

Class – correct number – wins – odds

1 – 7 correct final digits – 0x – still outstanding

2 – 6 correct final digits – 2x – 77,777.00

3 – 5 correct final digits – 25x – 7,777.00

4 – 4 correct final digits – 162x – 777.00

5 – 3 correct final digits – 31,684x – 77.00

6 – 2 correct final digits – 216.247x – 17.00

7 – 1 correct final digit – 153,629 – 5.00

Super 6

In the Super 6 additional lottery, just like in game 77, you must pay attention to the number of the ticket. A six-digit winning number is drawn. If only the last digit matches your ticket number, you are already one of the winners. The profit increases with every further match of the final digits. There are a total of six prize categories with fixed odds.

Class – correct number – wins – odds

1 – 6 correct final digits – 1x – 100,000

2 – 5 correct final digits – 11x – 6,666.00

4 – 4 correct final digits – 173x – 666.00

5 – 3 correct final digits – 1,551x – 66.00

6 – 2 correct final digits – 16,242x – 6.00

7 – 1 correct final digit – 163,678x – 2.50