Lüdenscheid – Today there are the new lottery numbers. In the drawing for Lotto on Wednesday* on March 17th, 2021 you have the chance of a big win. In the jackpot at game 6 out of 49 there are 2 million euros. We report from the lottery drawing live on Wednesday*.

Lottery numbers (6 out of 49) 1 3 18 30 31 41 Super number 3rd Game 77 0 9 8 1 2 4 2 Super 6 8 2 7 4 5 7 All statements without guarantee

The chance that Jackpot at lotto cracking on Wednesday is 1:14 million. In the last drawing on 10.03. these numbers brought luck: 7 – 8 – 11 – 21 – 30 – 46.