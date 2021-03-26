The current lottery numbers are available in the Saturday lotto. In the drawing on March 27th are 9 million in the jackpot. Maybe your chance of winning.

Lüdenscheid – On Saturday (March 27th, 2021) there will be the new lottery numbers. In the drawing for Lotto on Saturday* you have the chance of a big win. The jackpot at game 6 out of 49 is 9 million euros. We report from the Lotto drawing live on Saturday*.

Lottery numbers (6 out of 49) * consequences Super number * consequences Game 77 * consequences Super 6 * consequences

*All statements without guarantee

The chance that Jackpot at lotto* Cracking on Saturday is 1:14 million, reports come-on.de*. In the last drawing on March 20th these numbers brought luck: 2 – 12 – 15 – 16 – 17 – 35, super number 7. – * come-on.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.