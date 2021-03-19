Updated:
The new winning numbers in the lottery on Saturday will be on March 20th. drawn. The jackpot is full again, with three million euros to be won.
Lüdenscheid – The current winning numbers in Lotto on Saturday will be on March 20th. determined during the drawing*. The jackpot at game 6 out of 49 was cracked in the previous round and is now freshly filled. The new numbers are always determined at the same time: at 7:25 p.m. In total, the drawing then takes about five minutes. You can see the result on come-on.de* follow live.
|Lottery numbers (6 out of 49) *
|are still pending
|Super number
|are still pending
|Game 77
|are still pending
|Super 6
|are still pending
*All statements without guarantee
The jackpot was hit in the last two lottery draws on Saturday. – * come-on.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.
#Lotto #Saturday #March #20th #winning #numbers
