Lotto on Saturday May 15th, 2021: Here you will find the current winning numbers today. 11 million euros are in the jackpot. The drawing runs in the live stream.

Everyone can find the drawing of the lottery numbers Saturday at 7:25 p.m. instead of.

instead of. Here you will find the current winning numbers after the draw.

Lotto on Saturday, May 15th, 2021: These are the current lottery numbers

Lottery numbers (game 6 out of 49): /

Super number: /

Game 77: /

Super 6: /

(All statements without guarantee)

Lotto on Saturday, May 15th, 2021: Draw today in the live stream

You can follow the drawing of the lottery numbers 6 out of 49 today – like every Saturday – in a live stream online. On lotto.de the drawing will always be at 7:25 p.m. sent as a stream. The winning numbers for the additional Spiel 77 and Super 6 lotteries will also be announced in this context.

Lotto on Saturday: This is how you can see the drawing on TV today – but no longer live

The drawing of the lottery numbers live on TV – that was once part of German TV culture. Since 2013, the live drawing of the lottery numbers on Saturday (as well as on Wednesday) is history.

Nevertheless, the television continues to show the current lottery numbers from Saturday. However, the drawing can no longer be seen live. Franziska Reichenbacher presents every Saturday at 7:57 p.m. – shortly before the Tagesschau – in the first the previously drawn winning numbers.

Lotto on Saturday: Where can I play Lotto 6 out of 49 online today

You can play Lotto 6 out of 49 online with all major lottery providers for the Saturday drawing. One possibility is offered by Lotto.de, the information service of the state lottery companies that are part of the German Lotto and Totoblock.

The chance of winning the lottery 6 out of 49 for the drawing on Saturday is again 1: 139 million.

Participation in the game is only possible from the age of 18.

Gambling can be addicting. Information is available on the free hotline 0800 137 27 00 or at www.bzga.de.

Lotto on Saturday: How does Lotto 6 out of 49 actually work?

Six numbers between 1 and 49 are crossed on the ticket.

You can fill in the six numbers yourself according to your personal preferences (lucky numbers, birthdays, etc.).

You can also use a quick tip to generate six random numbers.

The super number (a number between 0 and 9) is already printed on the classic ticket.

The super number can be changed online with one click.

How long can I play Lotto 6 out of 49 online today, Saturday?

That differs depending on the federal state. Here you will find an overview of how long you can play Lotto 6aus49 every Saturday in which federal state – whether online or at an acceptance point. Important: There may be differences between the lottery acceptance points. The deadlines are not set uniformly.

federal state Closing date for lottery 6 out of 49 on Saturday Baden-Wuerttemberg 7 p.m. Bavaria 7 p.m. Berlin 7 p.m. Brandenburg 7 p.m. Bremen 7 p.m. Hamburg 6:59 p.m. Hesse 7 p.m. Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania 7 p.m. Lower Saxony 7 p.m. North Rhine-Westphalia 6:59 p.m. Rhineland-Palatinate 7 p.m. Saarland 7 p.m. Saxony 7 p.m. Saxony-Anhalt 7 p.m. Schleswig-Holstein 7 p.m. Thuringia 7 p.m.

Lotto on Saturday: What is my chance of six correct numbers today?

Stochastics: This is not for everyone. 6 out of 49, the probability of getting all six correct numbers is – in short – really very, very low. Therefore: Do not plan a lottery win in your long-term financial planning.

The chance of correctly ticking all the winning numbers in the “Lotto on Saturday” is just good 1: 139 million. Without an additional number, the chance of winning is 1: 134 million.

If the first two prize categories remain unoccupied, you can win the jackpot with five correct numbers plus a super number. But only if there was no winner after twelve draws. The chance in this case is 1: 542.008.

The overview of all chances of winning is available from lottozahlenonline.de.

Lotto on Saturday: What does it cost to participate today?

In the lottery you generally play a box. This is a tip and costs one euro for the 6 out of 49 lottery plus a processing fee per ticket. In addition, lottery players can choose the options Game 77 and Super 6 and take part in the spiral of luck. The stake for the additional lotteries is 2.50 euros for game 77 and 1.25 euros for participation in Super 6. Participation in the lucky spiral costs 5.00 euros.

Game 6 out of 49: Which lottery numbers have been drawn most often so far?

Which number should you definitely tick? And which would you rather not? If you trust the statistics, you can see at Lotto.de which numbers were drawn most often *. It’s the 6, 26, 38, 33, 31, 41. The six numbers that have been drawn the least so far are: 45, 21, 20, 46, 44 and 30.

There is a nice tool at 6 out of 49 histogram. There every player can check how often his personal lucky number has been drawn in the past few years. You can also enter your six very own lucky numbers and see whether these have already been drawn in this combination.

In the USA, the jackpot was actually cracked at “Mega Millions”: Those who have the numbers 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 and the additional number 5 can look forward to 1.6 billion.

Lotto on Saturday: glitch when drawing the lottery numbers

During the lottery drawing (7:25 p.m. online via Lotto.de), a technical glitch occurred weeks ago when drawing the winning numbers. After four numbers had already been drawn by the lottery team, the machine got hooked shortly before the fifth winning number was output. While the presenter asks a bit panicked about the direction, shortly afterwards it actually turned out: there was a technical glitch with the drawing of the lottery numbers!

But less than two minutes later, the Lotto.de team provided a replacement. New balls were thrown into a second, still empty machine, except for the four numbers that had already been drawn. The drawing could be continued, also on this Saturday a participant can be very lucky in the lottery! However, the breakdown was not mentioned when it was broadcast at 7:57 p.m. on ARD.

It is now also clear who can look forward to the chaos drawing: players from Upper Bavaria and Lower Saxony have won almost two million euros each thanks to six correct numbers.

Video: Lucky guy wins $ 877 million

vf / sap

