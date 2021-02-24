Lotto on Wednesday (February 24th): The lottery numbers for the current drawing can be found in this article on Wednesday evening. This time the jackpot is 7 million euros.

Fulda – no other lottery has as many fans as it does: almost seven decades after its start in 1955 lotto* 6 out of 49 both Typing very popular – and with it the dream of happiness with the 49 Bullets. who with six correct numbers and the right one Super number really clears up, this time we’re at Lotto on Wednesday seven million euros. That’s how much money is in the jackpot*.

So it’s no wonder that the lotto–Fans so the Draws of the numbers for the game 6 out of 49 at the Wednesday and on Saturday every time they expect with great longing Lottery numbers the current Drawing From this Wednesday (February 24th, 2021) you will find here in the evening from 6:35 p.m. at this point:

Lotto 6 out of 49: 1 – 5 – 13 – 36 – 44 – 46

Super number: 3

Game 77: 5 – 6 – 4 – 7 – 3 – 8 – 7

Super 6: 2 – 5 – 1 – 5 – 7 – 4

