Lotto on Saturday (January 2nd): You can find out here whether you have guessed correctly and have the winning numbers. This time the jackpot is 4 million euros.

Fulda – no other lottery has as many fans as it does: almost seven decades after its start in 1955 lotto* 6 out of 49 both Typing very popular – and with it the dream of happiness with the 49 Bullets. who with six correct numbers and the right one Super number really clears up, for him this time 4 million euros in the lottery jackpot*.

Lotto numbers: Lotto on Saturday – here you will find the lottery numbers from January 2nd

Lotto 6 out of 49: 7-8-16-28-30-34

Super number: 6

Game 77: 9-0-3-1-7-2-9

Super 6: 8-3-7-6-5-9

*Fuldaer Zeitung.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network.