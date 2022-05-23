The return of the 8th allowed the Neapolitan compartment to host over 80% of the total winnings

Rome – A week of millionaire winnings throughout Italy, for the Lotto. The return of the highly anticipated 8 on the wheel of Naplesthat is to say the longest awaited number (it has been revised after 168 draws) and most played, has given players great satisfaction.

In last Saturday’s competition, they are about 24 million euros were won. To get an idea, just think that the previous week, again in the Saturday draw, 8.4 million euros had been won: in the last competition the prizes increased by 200%. This is what the news agency ‘Agimeg’ has announced.

Of the 24 million won in the last draw, as many as 19.2 ended up right on the wheel of Naples. The return of the 8th allowed the Neapolitan compartment to host over 80% of the total winnings.

Most of the winnings were centered on the lot of the amata (ie the single number game), but many prizes also came thanks to the both 8-88. It should be noted that of the 10 highest winnings centered in Italy last Saturday, as many as 7 concerned the 8 in Naples