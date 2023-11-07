Home page World

From: Robin Dittrich

For many people, playing the lottery is purely a matter of luck. Accordingly, “Chico” is an extremely lucky guy; He’s already won three times. He plays systematically to force success.

Kassel – The chance of getting six correct numbers plus a super number is lotto at 1 in 140 million. Although it’s unlikely that many people will become lottery millionaires in their lifetime, lottery millionaire Chico has a particular system that he’s very hopeful about.

Lotto millionaire explains his system for the big win to a TV reporter

Chico made a name for himself in Germany as a lottery millionaire. In September 2022 he won 10 million euros in the lottery, and since then he has changed his lifestyle significantly. After his big win, he already squandered some of the money, including on expensive cars. But he doesn’t want to say exactly how much he has left: “There is still enough there“, he told the Picture. Probably also because two more wins followed, the last one in March 2023. Before Chico became a millionaire, he played the lottery for over 15 years and put a lot of money into the supposed game of chance.

The chance of winning the lottery jackpot is 1 in 140 million. Lotto millionaire Chico therefore plays systematically. (Photo collage) © Imago

He did not want or could not name the exact amount that Kürsat Yildirim, as Chico is called, gambled away before he won. How he compared to that WDR said it was more than 200,000 euros. Chico didn’t just owe his million-dollar win to luck, as he himself says: he followed a strategy. The lottery millionaire plays with a system ticket: more than six numbers can be ticked. The chance of winning increases, but so does the price of a ticket.

Lotto millionaire Chico: Up to 2059 euros per lottery ticket

A maximum of 13 numbers can be marked on a system ticket. Cost: 2059 euros. A regular lottery ticket with six crosses costs 14.40 euros. Chico sometimes bets several hundred euros on Wednesdays and Saturdays. However, as he said, he doesn’t do it as excessively as he used to. His girlfriend Candice, who caused a stir with an Instagram post, is anything but enthusiastic about it. “To be honest: 1000 euros for a lottery ticket just because there is 43 million in the jackpot. Balling more in the lottery doesn’t necessarily bring you more.”

However, Chico believes he is doing the right thing. As he says, he “now has a magazine to shoot and now I’m shooting – you don’t understand.” Whichever of the two is right wanted to WDR from math YouTuber Daniel Jung. According to Jung, the chance of getting 6 correct numbers with 10 crosses only increases to 210 in 140 million. Then it becomes even clearer: If you spend 252 euros for a system ticket with 10 crosses, lottery players would have to spend around 168 million euros to be very likely to hit the jackpot.