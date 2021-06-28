OfMartina Lippl shut down

What a lucky guy! A tipster from Germany has cleared the jam-packed jackpot. The lottery manager has an urgent request for the winner.

Potsdam – A lottery player won a jackpot worth 48 million euros! The lucky guy hit the jackpot with his tip: The current Eurojackpot winning numbers were on the ticket 4 17 22 30 47 plus the euro number 1 and 8 ticked.

There is now a new multimillionaire in Brandenburg. At first, a lot is still unclear. What is certain is that the “winning ticket was given anonymously in a lottery shop”, announced Lotto Brandenburg on Saturday evening. The lottery stake was 24 euros. Now exactly 48,195,035 euros and 90 cents are available – tax-free. What a fortune!

Mega jackpot creamed: Lotto turns to Glückspilz with an important request

And this win is something very special, according to the lottery company. “It is the highest single win so far at Land Brandenburg Lotto GmbH since it was founded in 1991 and fits perfectly into our 30th anniversary,” said Lotto Managing Director Anja Bohms. But who is the winner?

The lottery manager asks whoever has the valuable game receipt should contact us directly. And strongly recommends: “To remain silent despite all the jubilation.” The anonymity will continue to be preserved.

Games of chance like the Eurojackpot don’t just offer opportunities. They can also lead to addiction. Since it is difficult or even impossible to analyze your own gaming behavior, there is a website for this check-dein-spiel.de a test. Those affected by gambling addiction can find help at the Federal Center for Health Education (BZGA). (ml) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA