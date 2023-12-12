Home page World

240 million euro profit! Player from Austria wins the highest prize ever at EuroMillions. © Austrian Lotteries/imago

Inconceivably! In Austria, a lucky lottery player won 240 million euros at EuroMillions. He or she has already contacted you.

Munich – It's a record: 240 million euros go to a solo winner in Austria. It was the “largest Europot ever filled in EuroMillions history,” according to the Austrian Lotteries.

LottoGlückspilz cracks 240 million jackpot in Austria and asks for “supervisor”

Congratulations! On Friday evening (December 8th) there was a brief notification of winnings from the gaming platform winday.at out. The “lucky guy of the year” submitted 20 tips virtually and hit the winning numbers with the last tip.

“The first hour as a million-dollar winner was demanding on your blood pressure. “But soon it was possible to think about the future in a structured way,” said the new multimillionaire “with a wink” on the phone. He would also like to arrange a meeting with the high-winning supervisor, the Austrian Lotteries continue to say.

Record million-dollar jackpot won – lottery winner from Austria reports

The lucky person contacted the customer service center. Even if the winnings are paid out without contact to a deposited account after a complaint period of four weeks. According to the lotteries, every conversation with the high-winning supervisor is always a good opportunity to reflect on the situation with experts and to be as prepared as possible. Because the luck of winning the lottery can turn into a nightmare, as the story of Jack Whittaker shows. Germany's most famous lottery king, Chico, squandered his money on a grand scale. If this lotto– Fairytale will soon be over?

In the “EuroMillions” lottery, five are chosen from the numbers 1 to 50 and two from twelve star numbers. The drawing for all participating countries takes place weekly, Tuesdays and Fridays between 8:45 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. in Paris.

It doesn't have to be 240 million euros. The lottery on Saturday (December 9, 2023) was for 26 million euros plus 5 million euros in game 77. Here you can find the current winning numbers in the game Lotto 6 out of 49. However, thanks to new rules, 50 million is possible in the lottery jackpot. (ml)