Ob the still unknown winner probably rubbed his eyes on April 1st and thought it was an April Fool’s joke? With the numbers 7-8-35-37-49 and the Euro numbers 5 and 8, a Lower Saxony from the district of Verden won more than 24 million euros at the Eurojackpot on Friday – exactly: 24,790,202 euros. It was the first time the European Lottery jackpot had been hit since the move to new rules on March 25.

For the tenth birthday, the 18 participating countries of the lottery had missed new rules last week. Since then, the lottery numbers have not only been drawn on Fridays but also on Tuesdays. In addition, there is an upper limit of 120 million euros. This means that the possible winnings, which are capped at the top, are 30 million euros higher than last time.

There has also been an innovation in the winning numbers since Friday. For the additional numbers, the formula is no longer 2 out of 10, but 2 out of 12. This changes the probability of winning. So far, this was 1 to 95 million for the Eurojackpot. With the changed formula, the chance is reduced to 1:140 million. This value roughly corresponds to the probability of winning the classic Lotto 6 out of 49. The numbers are drawn in Helsinki, Finland.