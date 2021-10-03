Gregory Jarvis hit a 45,000 jackpot. But before he could pick up the lottery prize, he drowned – with the winning ticket in his wallet.

Michigan – A 57-year-old from Caseville, Michigan, USA hit the lottery jackpot. Tragically, however, he never got the chance to redeem his winnings. Gregory Jarvis passed away before he could hold his winnings in his hands. As reported by “abc12”, the 57-year-old’s body was found on Friday morning (September 24th) on a private beach on Saginaw Bay.

An autopsy confirmed that Jarvis had drowned. “We think he moored his boat, slipped, fell, hit his head and landed there in the water, no suspicion of foul play,” said Kyle Romzek, police chief of Caseville. With him in his wallet: his lottery ticket.

Lotto jackpot: lack of ID prevents the winning ticket from being redeemed

Jarvis had tried to redeem the winning ticket before his death, but failed because of a missing social security card, according to “abc12”. He applied for a new ID, but before he received it, Jarvis passed away.

“Very nice guy, he was here every day,” says the owner of the Blue Water Inn, Dawn Talaski. Jarvis hit the $ 45,000 jackpot on the Club Keno add-on game “The Jack” at the Blue Water Inn on September 13th.

$ 45,000 jackpot winner dies with a ticket in his pocket

$ 45,000 jackpot winner dies with a ticket in his pocket

A week later, bar owner Talaski saw the jackpot winner for the last time. At the latest when Jarvis' boss came into the bar and said that his employee had not shown up for work, the restaurateur knew that something was wrong. A few days later, Jarvis' body was found. The winning ticket has now been handed over to Jarvis' family, who can now redeem it.