Lotto and 10eLotto extraction: today’s winning numbers Tuesday 9 May 2023

Today, Tuesday 9 May 2023, the drawing of Lotto number 55 of 2023 and of 10eLotto will take place at 8 pm. TPI follows live, in real time, the Lotto and 10eLotto extraction scheduled for today, May 9, 2023, at 8 pm sharp. Here are the winning numbers from the latest wheel-by-wheel Lotto draw:

LOT DRAWINGS – LOT – Extraction number 55 of 9 May 2023

CHEAT 68 – 43 – 36 – 19 – 57

CAGLIARI 65 – 10 – 33 – 80 – 88

FLORENCE 37 – 26 – 47 – 51 – 28

GENOA 76 – 24 – 14 – 48 – 31

MILAN 42-2-83-8-28

NAPLES 14 – 4 – 13 – 86 – 30

PALERMO 78 – 28 – 55 – 20 – 85

ROME 61 – 42 – 43 – 36 – 34

TURIN 89 – 33 – 75 – 2 – 82

VENICE 48 – 1 – 34 – 22 – 74

NATIONAL 73 – 28 – 22 – 33 – 16

10 AND LOT – Today’s draw, Tuesday 9 May 2023

1 – 2 – 4 – 10 – 14 – 24 – 26 – 28 – 33 – 36 – 37 – 42 – 43 – 48 – 61 – 65 – 68 – 76 – 78 – 89

Gold number: 68

Double Gold: 68-43

Gong: 73

(The winning numbers of the Lotto, Superenalotto and 10eLotto competition are published on the official website of the state monopolies www.agenziadoganemonopoli.gov.it/ we decline all responsibility regarding any errors in the transmission of the winning numbers, and we invite you to check directly on the website of monopolies and/or in bookshops)

EXTRACTION 10 AND EXTRA LOT – Today’s draw, Tuesday 9 May 2023

8 – 13 – 19 – 20 – 22 – 34 – 47 – 51 – 55 – 57 – 75 – 80 – 83 – 86 – 88

Late numbers as of today, Tuesday 9 May 2023

What are the late Lotto numbers? Below are the late numbers in view of today’s Lotto draw, Tuesday 9 May 2023:

Genoa 60 (99)

Milan 6 (99)

Turin 80 (88)

Milan 39 (86)

Milan 76 (80)

National 17 (75)

Palermo 60 (75)

Venice 69 (73)

Milan 24 (71)

Genoa 40 (70)

(Source Lottomatica)

The game of Lot consists in the extraction of five numbers, between 1 and 90, in each of the ten extraction wheels plus the National one. Once caught, the number in question is not returned to the urn.

The wheels in question represent the provincial capitals that host the extractions. They are: Bari, Cagliari, Florence, Genoa, Milan, Naples, Palermo, Rome, Turin and Venice.