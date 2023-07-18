Lotto and 10eLotto extraction: today’s winning numbers Tuesday 18 July 2023

Today, Tuesday 18 July 2023, at 8 pm the drawing of Lotto number 85 of 2023 and of 10eLotto will take place. TPI follows live, in real time, the Lotto and 10eLotto extraction scheduled for today, July 18, 2023, at 8 pm sharp. Here are the winning numbers from the latest wheel-by-wheel Lotto draw:

LOT DRAWINGS – LOT – Draw number 85 of 18 July 2023

CHEAT 65 – 14 – 43 – 57 – 10

CAGLIARI 90 – 10 – 85 – 54 – 46

FLORENCE 68 – 12 – 8 – 33 – 35

GENOA 49 – 75 – 13 – 30 – 74

MILAN 17 – 6 – 28 – 68 – 27

NAPLES 57 – 49 – 84 – 69 – 82

PALERMO 15 – 72 – 45 – 30 – 20

ROME 26 – 51 – 23 – 68 – 16

TURIN 75 – 27 – 77 – 11 – 47

VENICE 60 – 76 – 30 – 57 – 23

NATIONAL 73 – 20 – 15 – 36 – 72

10 AND LOT – Today’s draw, Tuesday 18 July 2023

6 – 12 – 14 – 15 – 17 – 26 – 27 – 43 – 49 – 51 – 57 – 60 – 65 – 68 – 72 – 75 – 76 – 85 – 90

Gold number: 65

Double Gold: 65 – 14

Gong: 73

(The winning numbers of the Lotto, Superenalotto and 10eLotto competition are published on the official website of the state monopolies www.agenziadoganemonopoli.gov.it/ we decline all responsibility regarding any errors in the transmission of the winning numbers, and we invite you to check directly on the website monopolies and/or bookshops)

EXTRACTION 10 AND EXTRA LOT – Today’s draw, Tuesday 18 July 2023

8 – 11 – 13 – 23 – 28 – 30 – 33 – 35 – 45 – 46 – 54 – 69 – 74 – 77 – 84

Late numbers as of today, Tuesday 18 July 2023

What are the late Lotto numbers? Below are the late numbers in view of today’s Lotto draw, Tuesday 18 July 2023:

Milan 6 (131)

Milan 76 (112)

Genoa 25 (102)

Bari 4 (91)

Cagliari 28 (90)

Turin 57 (88)

Rome 12 (85)

Venice 20 (84)

Palermo 24 (83)

Rome 75 (81)

(Source Lottomatica)

The game of Lot consists in the extraction of five numbers, between 1 and 90, in each of the ten extraction wheels plus the National one. Once caught, the number in question is not returned to the urn.

The wheels in question represent the provincial capitals that host the extractions. They are: Bari, Cagliari, Florence, Genoa, Milan, Naples, Palermo, Rome, Turin and Venice.