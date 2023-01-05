Lotto and 10eLotto extraction: today’s winning numbers Thursday 5 January 2023

Today, Thursday 5 January 2023, at 8 pm the drawing of Lotto number 2 of 2023 and of 10eLotto will take place. TPI follows live, in real time, the Lotto and 10eLotto extraction scheduled for today, January 5, 2023, at 8 pm sharp. Here are the winning numbers from the latest wheel-by-wheel Lotto draw:

LOT DRAWINGS – LOT – Extraction number 2 of 5 January 2023

CHEAT 71 – 11 – 74 – 36 – 8

CAGLIARI 18 – 80 – 83 – 53 – 2

FLORENCE 24 – 65 – 20 – 26 – 9

GENOA 29 – 41 – 42 – 8 – 77

MILAN 62 – 51 – 10 – 81 – 11

NAPLES 15 – 17 – 62 – 46 – 63

PALERMO 55 – 36 – 37 – 27 – 8

ROME 20 – 46 – 90 – 65 – 5

TURIN 12 – 35 – 5 – 61 – 31

VENICE 31 – 23 – 6 – 20 – 55

NATIONAL 66 – 22 – 88 – 71 – 77

10 AND LOT – Today’s draw January 5, 2023

11 – 12 – 15 – 17 – 19 – 20 – 23 – 24 – 29 – 31 – 35 – 36 – 41 – 46 – 51 – 55 – 62 – 65 – 71 – 80

Gold Number: 71

Double Gold: 71-11

Gong: 66

( The winning numbers of today’s Lotto and 10eLotto (ten and Lotto) draw are published on the official website of the state monopolies agenziadoganemonopoli.gov.it. We decline all responsibility for any errors in the transmission of the winning numbers, and we invite you to check directly on the monopolies website and/or at the betting shop)

EXTRACTION 10 AND EXTRA LOT – Today’s draw, Thursday 5 January 2023

2 – 5 – 6 – 8 – 10 – 26 – 27 – 37 – 42 – 53 – 61 – 74 – 81 – 83 – 90

(The winning numbers of the Lotto, Superenalotto and 10eLotto competition are published on the official website of the state monopolies www.agenziadoganemonopoli.gov.it/ we decline all responsibility regarding any errors in the transmission of the winning numbers, and we invite you to check directly on the website of monopolies and/or in bookshops)

ATTENTION: gambling can become a disease. If you have a gambling problem or need advice please contact www.giocaresponsabile.it (toll-free number 800 921 121).

Late numbers as of today, Thursday 5 January 2023

What are the late Lotto numbers? Below are the late numbers in view of today’s Lotto draw, Thursday 5 January 2023:

Milan 59 (164)

Bari 61 (111)

Rome 23 (110)

Venice 32 (110)

Milan 46 (101)

Bari 50 (99)

Cagliari 14 (82)

Bari 87 (78)

National 48 (77)

Venice 52 (77)

(Source Lottomatica)

The game of Lot consists in the extraction of five numbers, between 1 and 90, in each of the ten extraction wheels plus the National one. Once caught, the number in question is not returned to the urn.

The wheels in question represent the provincial capitals that host the extractions. They are: Bari, Cagliari, Florence, Genoa, Milan, Naples, Palermo, Rome, Turin and Venice.