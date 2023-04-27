Lotto and 10eLotto extraction: today’s winning numbers Thursday 27 April 2023

Today, Thursday 27 April 2023, the drawing of Lotto number 50 of 2023 and of 10eLotto will take place at 8 pm. TPI follows live, in real time, the Lotto and 10eLotto extraction scheduled for today, April 27, 2023, at 8 pm sharp. Here are the winning numbers from the latest wheel-by-wheel Lotto draw:

LOT DRAWINGS – LOT – Extraction number 50 of 27 April 2023

CHEAT 83 – 89 – 79 – 1 – 41

CAGLIARI 60 – 35 – 17 – 77 – 89

FLORENCE 52 – 39 – 22 – 42 – 40

GENOA 34 – 81 – 33 – 4 – 85

MILAN 20 – 77 – 52 – 73 – 12

NAPLES 72 – 43 – 17 – 89 – 47

PALERMO 65 – 83 – 85 – 70 – 36

ROME 31 – 20 – 54 – 11 – 37

TURIN 28 – 81 – 25 – 1 – 56

VENICE 62 – 51 – 78 – 54 – 45

NATIONAL 85 – 28 – 9 – 53 – 35

10 AND LOT – Today’s draw, Thursday 27 April 2023

17 – 20 – 22 – 28 – 31 – 34 – 35 – 39 – 43 – 51 – 52 – 60 – 62 – 65 – 72 – 77 – 79 – 81 – 83 – 89

Gold Number: 83

Double Gold: 83-89

Gong: 85

(The winning numbers of the Lotto, Superenalotto and 10eLotto competition are published on the official website of the state monopolies www.agenziadoganemonopoli.gov.it/ We decline all responsibility regarding any errors in the transmission of the winning numbers, and we invite you to check directly on the website of monopolies and/or in bookshops)

EXTRACTION 10 AND EXTRA LOT – Today’s draw, Thursday 27 April 2023

1 – 4 – 11 – 12 – 25 – 33 – 40 – 41 – 42 – 47 – 54 – 70 – 73 – 78 – 85

(The winning numbers of the Lotto, Superenalotto and 10eLotto competition are published on the official website of the state monopolies www.agenziadoganemonopoli.gov.it/ We decline all responsibility regarding any errors in the transmission of the winning numbers, and we invite you to check directly on the website of monopolies and/or in bookshops)

ATTENTION: gambling can become a disease. If you have a gambling problem or need advice please contact www.giocaresponsabile.it (toll-free number 800 921 121).

Late numbers as of today, Thursday 27 April 2023

What are the late Lotto numbers? Below are the late numbers in view of today’s Lotto draw, Thursday 27 April 2023:

Cagliari 17 (107)

Rome 69 (97)

Genoa 60 (94)

Milan 6 (94)

Rome 68 (87)

Turin 80 (83)

Milan 39 (81)

Milan 34 (79)

National 10 (76)

Milan 76 (75)

(Source Lottomatica)

The game of Lot consists in the extraction of five numbers, between 1 and 90, in each of the ten extraction wheels plus the National one. Once caught, the number in question is not returned to the urn.

The wheels in question represent the provincial capitals that host the extractions. They are: Bari, Cagliari, Florence, Genoa, Milan, Naples, Palermo, Rome, Turin and Venice.