Lotto and 10eLotto extraction: today’s winning numbers Saturday 22 July 2023

Today, Saturday 22 July 2023, at 8 pm the drawing of Lotto number 87 of 2023 and of 10eLotto will take place. TPI follows live, in real time, the Lotto and 10eLotto extraction scheduled for today, 22 July 2023, at 8 pm sharp. Here are the winning numbers from the latest wheel-by-wheel Lotto draw:

LOT DRAWINGS – LOT – Extraction number 87 of 22 July 2023

CHEAT 21 – 48 – 70 – 82 – 87

CAGLIARI 69 – 26 – 11 – 79 – 29

FLORENCE 5 – 82 – 17 – 72 – 53

GENOA 40 – 50 – 30 – 26 – 81

MILAN 40 – 66 – 19 – 56 – 20

NAPLES 20 – 27 – 42 – 69 – 8

PALERMO 79 – 36 – 14 – 11 – 54

ROME 43 – 77 – 19 – 25 – 90

TURIN 11 – 3 – 9 – 78 – 83

VENICE 81 – 59 – 38 – 3 – 32

NATIONAL 74 – 28 – 44 – 36 – 53

10 AND LOT – Today’s draw, Saturday 22 July 2023

3 – 5 – 11 – 20 – 21 – 26 – 27 – 36 – 40 – 43 – 48 – 50 – 59 – 66 – 69 – 70 – 77 – 79 – 81 – 82

Gold number: 21

Double Gold: 21 – 48

Gong: 74

(The winning numbers of the Lotto, Superenalotto and 10eLotto competition are published on the official website of the state monopolies www.agenziadoganemonopoli.gov.it/ we decline all responsibility regarding any errors in the transmission of the winning numbers, and we invite you to check directly on the monopolies website and/or at the betting shop)

EXTRACTION 10 AND EXTRA LOT – Today’s draw, Saturday 22 July 2023

8 – 9 – 14 – 17 – 19 – 25 – 29 – 30 – 38 – 42 – 53 – 56 – 72 – 78 – 87

(The winning numbers of the Lotto, Superenalotto and 10eLotto competition are published on the official website of the state monopolies www.agenziadoganemonopoli.gov.it/ we decline all responsibility regarding any errors in the transmission of the winning numbers, and we invite you to check directly on the monopolies website and/or at the betting shop)

Lotto is a game that has fascinated millions of Italians for decades. Are you among those who have played? Want to find out if you won? Do you also want to find out the winning numbers of the Superenalotto draw? HERE THE EXTRACTS OF THE LOTTO, SUPERENALOTTO AND 10eLOTTO

ATTENTION: gambling can become a disease. If you have a gambling problem or need advice please contact www.giocaresponsabile.it (toll-free number 800 921 121).

Late numbers as of today, Saturday 22 July 2023

What are the late Lotto numbers? Below are the late numbers in view of today’s Lotto draw, Saturday 22 July 2023:

Milan 76 (113)

Genoa 25 (103)

Bari 4 (92)

Cagliari 28 (91)

Turin 57 (89)

Rome 12 (86)

Venice 20 (85)

Palermo 24 (84)

Rome 75 (82)

Naples 31 (80)

(Source Lottomatica)

ALL LOT DRAWS (ARCHIVE)

The game of Lot consists in the extraction of five numbers, between 1 and 90, in each of the ten extraction wheels plus the National one. Once caught, the number in question is not returned to the urn.

The wheels in question represent the provincial capitals that host the extractions. They are: Bari, Cagliari, Florence, Genoa, Milan, Naples, Palermo, Rome, Turin and Venice.