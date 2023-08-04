Lotto and 10eLotto extraction: today’s winning numbers Friday 4 August 2023

Today, Friday 4 August 2023, the drawing of Lotto number 97 of 2023 and of 10eLotto will take place at 8 pm. TPI follows live, in real time, the Lotto and 10eLotto extraction scheduled for today, August 4, 2023, at 8 pm sharp. Here are the winning numbers from the latest wheel-by-wheel Lotto draw:

LOT DRAWINGS – LOT – Extraction number 97 of August 4, 2023

CHEAT 35-4-53-49-1

CAGLIARI 19 – 16 – 53 – 65 – 3

FLORENCE 28 – 67 – 13 – 86 – 12

GENOA 83 – 55 – 87 – 31 – 57

MILAN 1 – 33 – 7 – 28 – 67

NAPLES 70 – 58 – 76 – 6 – 38

PALERMO 52 – 73 – 10 – 48 – 90

ROME 87 – 81 – 47 – 19 – 11

TURIN 81 – 26 – 54 – 57 – 5

VENICE 47 – 41 – 32 – 57 – 79

NATIONAL 9 – 60 – 46 – 45 – 12

10 AND LOT – Today’s draw, Friday 4 August 2023

1 – 4 – 16 – 19 – 26 – 28 – 33 – 35 – 41 – 47 – 52 – 53 – 55 – 58 – 67 – 70 – 73 – 81 – 83 – 87

Gold Number: 35

Double Gold: 35-4

Gong: 9

(The winning numbers of the Lotto, Superenalotto and 10eLotto competition are published on the official website of the state monopolies www.agenziadoganemonopoli.gov.it/ we decline all responsibility regarding any errors in the transmission of the winning numbers, and we invite you to check directly on the website of monopolies and/or in bookshops)

EXTRACTION 10 AND EXTRA LOT – Today’s draw, Friday 4 August 2023

3 – 6 – 7 – 10 – 12 – 13 – 31 – 32 – 48 – 49 – 54 – 57 – 65 – 76 – 86

Lotto is a game that has fascinated millions of Italians for decades. Are you among those who have played? Want to find out if you won? Do you also want to discover the winning numbers of the Superenalotto draw? HERE THE EXTRACTS OF THE LOTTO, SUPERENALOTTO AND 10eLOTTO

ATTENTION: gambling can become a disease. If you have a gambling problem or need advice please contact www.giocaresponsabile.it (toll-free number 800 921 121).

Late numbers as of today, Friday 4 August 2023

What are the late Lotto numbers? Below are the late numbers in view of today’s Lotto draw, Friday 4 August 2023:

Milan 76 (122)

Genoa 25 (110)

Palermo 77 (103)

Bari 4 (101)

Cagliari 28 (100)

Turin 57 (98)

Rome 12 (95)

Rome 75 (91)

Cagliari 37 (89)

Milan 11 (85)

(Source Lottomatica)

The game of Lot consists in the extraction of five numbers, between 1 and 90, in each of the ten extraction wheels plus the National one. Once caught, the number in question is not returned to the urn.

The wheels in question represent the provincial capitals that host the extractions. They are: Bari, Cagliari, Florence, Genoa, Milan, Naples, Palermo, Rome, Turin and Venice.