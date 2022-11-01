Lotto draws and Superenalotto November 1, 2022 postponed: why and when

Why will there be no Lotto and Superenalotto draws today, Monday 1 November 2022? The answer is very simple: because of the Ponte di All Saints, a national holiday. The draws, as known, normally take place three times a week, or on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, but they undergo variations on the occasion of particular events or national holidays. Those scheduled for today, November 1st, have therefore been postponed or brought forward. In detail: the extraction of Lotto, 10eLotto and Simbolotto has been postponed to tomorrow, November 2nd; the extraction of the Superenalotto instead was brought forward to yesterday, 31 October 2022.

The Lotto game consists in the extraction of five numbers, between 1 and 90, in each of the ten extraction wheels plus the National one. Once drawn, the number in question is not returned to the urn. The wheels in question represent the provincial capitals that host the extractions. They are: Bari, Cagliari, Florence, Genoa, Milan, Naples, Palermo, Rome, Turin and Venice.

The national wheel, on the other hand, does not represent any city. In the meantime, those who want to play the Lotto must choose whether to bet on all wheels (excluding the National one), seeing the odds drop ten times for any winnings, or on one (or some) of them. The maximum number of numbers that can be played on each wheel is ten. The player can predict the release of a particular number (so-called “extract”): in this case it is also possible to bet on the succession of the five numbers drawn (determined extract). You can also play two numbers (both and ambetto), three numbers (terno), four numbers (quatern) or five numbers (five). Are you ready to try your luck starting with the next draw? We remind you that Lotto, Superenalotto and 10eLotto draws are held at 8 pm on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.