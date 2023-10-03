Lotto and 10eLotto draws: today’s winning numbers Tuesday 3 October 2023

Today, Tuesday 3 October 2023, the draw for Lotto number 131 of 2023 and 10eLotto will take place at 8pm. TPI follows live, in real time, the Lotto and 10eLotto draws scheduled for today, 3 October 2023, at 8pm sharp. Here are the winning numbers from the latest wheel-by-wheel Lotto draw:

LOTTO DRAWINGS – LOTTO – Draw number 131 of 3 October 2023

BARI 10 – 76 – 74 – 26 – 5

CAGLIARI 17 – 52 – 41 – 29 – 10

FLORENCE 53 – 5 – 4 – 17 – 62

GENOA 83 – 13 – 43 – 2 – 87

MILAN 64 – 47 – 16 – 70 – 42

NAPLES 79 – 6 – 75 – 74 – 61

PALERMO 86 – 55 – 67 – 83 – 36

ROME 55 – 63 – 31 – 60 – 26

TURIN 64 – 12 – 71 – 40 – 39

VENICE 56 – 57 – 70 – 9 – 69

NATIONAL 60 – 17 – 46 – 16 – 77

10 AND LOT – Today’s draw, Tuesday 3 October 2023

5 – 6 – 10 – 12 – 13 – 17 – 41 – 47 – 52 – 53 – 55 – 56 – 57 – 63 – 64 – 74 – 76 – 79 – 83 – 86

Gold Number: 10

Double Gold: 10 – 76

Gong: 60

(The winning numbers of the Lotto, Superenalotto and 10eLotto competitions are published on the official website of the state monopolies www.agenziadoganemonopoli.gov.it/. We decline any responsibility for any errors in the transmission of the winning numbers, and we invite you to check directly on the site of monopolies and/or in betting shops)

DRAW 10 AND EXTRA LOT – Today’s draw, Tuesday 3 October 2023

2 – 4 – 9 – 16 – 26 – 29 – 31 – 40 – 43 – 60 – 62 – 67 – 70 – 71 – 75

Lotto is a game that has fascinated millions of Italians for decades.

ATTENTION: Gambling can become an illness. If you have a gambling problem or need advice please contact www.giocaresponsabile.it (toll-free number 800 921 121).

The late numbers as of today, Tuesday 3 October 2023

What are the late Lotto numbers? Below are the late numbers ahead of today’s Lotto draw, Tuesday 3 October 2023:

Cagliari 28 (134)

Rome 75 (125)

Venice 2 (119)

Palermo 39 (114)

Bari 78 (111)

Palermo 62 (103)

Milan 64 (101)

Palermo 5 (97)

Palermo 38 (96)

Rome 60 (95)

(Source Lottomatica)

The game of Lot consists of the extraction of five numbers, between 1 and 90, in each of the ten extraction wheels plus the National one. Once caught, the number in question is not put back into the ballot box.

The wheels in question represent the provincial capitals that host the extractions. They are: Bari, Cagliari, Florence, Genoa, Milan, Naples, Palermo, Rome, Turin and Venice.