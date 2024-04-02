Lotto and 10eLotto draws: today's winning numbers Tuesday 2 April 2024

Today, Tuesday 2 April 2024, the draw for Lotto number 53 of 2024 and 10eLotto will take place at 8pm. TPI follows live, in real time, the Lotto and 10eLotto draws scheduled for today, 2 April 2024, at 8pm sharp. Here are the winning numbers from the latest wheel-by-wheel Lotto draw:

LOTTO DRAWINGS – LOTTO – Draw number 53 of 2 April 2024

BARI 74 – 29 – 82 – 36 – 66

CAGLIARI 34 – 39 – 33 – 15 – 64

FLORENCE 58 – 82 – 16 – 61 – 25

GENOA 86 – 3 – 89 – 49 – 48

MILAN 34 – 18 – 67 – 65 – 86

NAPLES 30 – 11 – 6 – 26 – 38

PALERMO 13 – 73 – 5 – 36 – 89

ROME 4 – 79 – 26 – 68 – 87

TURIN 61 – 71 – 67 – 36 – 64

VENICE 11 – 47 – 36 – 28 – 14

NATIONAL 63 – 71 – 41 – 62 – 46

10 AND LOT – Today's draw, Tuesday 2 April 2024

3 – 4 – 11 – 13 – 16 – 18 – 29 – 30 – 33 – 34 – 39 – 47 – 58 – 61 – 71 – 73 – 74 – 79 – 82 – 86

Gold Number: 74

Double Gold: 74 – 29

(The winning numbers of the Lotto, Superenalotto and 10eLotto competitions are published on the official website of the state monopolies www.agenziadoganemonopoli.gov.it/. We decline any responsibility for any errors in the transmission of the winning numbers, and we invite you to check directly on the site of monopolies and/or in betting shops)

DRAW 10 AND EXTRA LOT – Today's draw, Tuesday 2 April 2024

5 – 6 – 15 – 25 – 26 – 28 – 36 – 48 – 49 – 64 – 65 – 66 – 67 – 68 – 89

ATTENTION: Gambling can become an illness. If you have a gambling problem or need advice please contact www.giocaresponsabile.it (toll-free number 800 921 121).

The late numbers as of today, Tuesday 2 April 2024

What are the late Lotto numbers? Below are the late numbers ahead of today's Lotto draw, Tuesday 2 April 2024:

Venice 48 (132)

Turin 89 (118)

Cagliari 16 (106)

Bari 23 (85)

Venice 62 (82)

Milan 66 (80)

Palermo 16 (78)

Turin 33 (78)

Cagliari 54 (76)

R0ma 37 (73)

(Source Lottomatica)

The game of Lot consists of the extraction of five numbers, between 1 and 90, in each of the ten extraction wheels plus the National one. Once caught, the number in question is not put back into the ballot box.

The wheels in question represent the provincial capitals that host the extractions. They are: Bari, Cagliari, Florence, Genoa, Milan, Naples, Palermo, Rome, Turin and Venice.