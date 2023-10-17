Lotto and 10eLotto draws: today’s winning numbers Tuesday 17 October 2023

Today, Tuesday 17 October 2023, the draw for Lotto number 139 of 2023 and 10eLotto will take place at 8pm. TPI follows live, in real time, the Lotto and 10eLotto draws scheduled for today, 17 October 2023, at 8pm sharp. Here are the winning numbers from the latest wheel-by-wheel Lotto draw:

LOTTO DRAWINGS – LOTTO – Draw number 139 of 17 October 2023

BARI 69 – 47 – 83 – 53 – 19

CAGLIARI 67 – 37 – 51 – 19 – 52

FLORENCE 60 – 15 – 83 – 74 – 76

GENOA 2 – 74 – 46 – 27 – 67

MILAN 35 – 26 – 5 – 82 – 84

NAPLES 73 – 30 – 34 – 13 – 44

PALERMO 77 – 32 – 14 – 29 – 10

ROME 28 – 1 – 59 – 71 – 70

TURIN 64 – 17 – 24 – 18 – 78

VENICE 22 – 47 – 23 – 7 – 79

NATIONAL 40 – 50 – 85 – 42 – 68

10 AND LOT – Today’s draw, Tuesday 17 October 2023

1 – 2 – 15 – 17 – 22 – 26 – 28 – 30 – 32 – 35 – 37 – 47 – 60 – 64 – 67 – 69 – 73 – 74 – 77 – 83

Gold Number: 69

Double Gold: 69 – 47

Gong: 40

(The winning numbers of the Lotto, Superenalotto and 10eLotto competitions are published on the official website of the state monopolies www.agenziadoganemonopoli.gov.it/. We decline any responsibility for any errors in the transmission of the winning numbers, and we invite you to check directly on the site of monopolies and/or in betting shops)

DRAW 10 AND EXTRA LOT – Today’s draw, Tuesday 17 October 2023

5 – 13 – 14 – 19 – 23 – 24 – 27 – 29 – 34 – 46 – 51 – 53 – 59 – 71 – 82

(The winning numbers of the Lotto, Superenalotto and 10eLotto competitions are published on the official website of the state monopolies www.agenziadoganemonopoli.gov.it/. We decline any responsibility for any errors in the transmission of the winning numbers, and we invite you to check directly on the site of monopolies and/or in betting shops)

Lotto is a game that has fascinated millions of Italians for decades. Are you among those who played? Do you want to find out if you won? Do you also want to discover the winning numbers of the Superenalotto draw? HERE THE DRAWINGS OF THE LOTTO, SUPERENALOTTO AND 10eLOTTO

ATTENTION: Gambling can become an illness. If you have a gambling problem or need advice please contact www.giocaresponsabile.it (toll-free number 800 921 121).

The late numbers as of today, Tuesday 17 October 2023

What are the late Lotto numbers? Below are the late numbers ahead of today’s Lotto draw, Tuesday 17 October 2023:

Venice 2 (127)

Bari 78 (119)

Palermo 62 (111)

Palermo 5 (105)

Palermo 38 (104)

National 24 (101)

Milan 30 (95)

Palermo 27 (91)

Rome 34 (82)

Palermo 53 (81)

(Source Lottomatica)

ALL LOT DRAWINGS (ARCHIVE)

The game of Lot consists of the extraction of five numbers, between 1 and 90, in each of the ten extraction wheels plus the National one. Once caught, the number in question is not put back into the ballot box.

The wheels in question represent the provincial capitals that host the extractions. They are: Bari, Cagliari, Florence, Genoa, Milan, Naples, Palermo, Rome, Turin and Venice.