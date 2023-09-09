Lotto and 10eLotto draws: today’s winning numbers Saturday 9 September 2023

Today, Saturday 9 September 2023, the draw for Lotto number 118 of 2023 and 10eLotto will take place at 8pm. TPI follows live, in real time, the Lotto and 10eLotto draws scheduled for today, 9 September 2023, at 8pm sharp. Here are the winning numbers from the latest wheel-by-wheel Lotto draw:

LOT DRAWINGS – LOT – Draw number 118 of 9 September 2023

CHEAT 45 – 1 – 76 – 42 – 9

CAGLIARI 8 – 44 – 51 – 66 – 33

FLORENCE 73 – 51 – 82 – 4 – 35

GENOA 76 – 77 – 31 – 87 – 44

MILAN 9 – 31 – 21 – 62 – 67

NAPLES 54 – 64 – 46 – 85 – 55

PALERMO 28 – 26 – 33 – 49 – 72

ROME 72 – 47 – 65 – 29 – 58

TURIN 15 – 31 – 69 – 6 – 1

VENICE 25 – 53 – 66 – 71 – 47

NATIONAL 8 – 85 – 43 – 40 – 75

10 AND LOT – Today’s draw, Saturday 9 September 2023

1 – 8 – 9 – 15 – 25 – 26 – 28 – 31 – 44 – 45 – 47 – 51 – 53 – 54 – 64 – 72 – 76 – 77 – 82

Gold Number: 45

Double Gold: 45 – 1

Gong: 8

(The winning numbers of the Lotto, Superenalotto and 10eLotto competition are published on the official website of the state monopolies www.agenziadoganemonopoli.gov.it/ we decline all responsibility regarding any errors in the transmission of the winning numbers, and we invite you to check directly on the website monopolies and/or bookshops)

DRAW 10 AND EXTRA LOT – Today’s draw, Saturday 9 September 2023

4 – 6 – 21 – 29 – 33 – 42 – 46 – 49 – 62 – 65 – 66 – 69 – 71 – 85 – 87

ATTENTION: Gambling can become an illness. If you have a gambling problem or need advice please contact www.giocaresponsabile.it (toll-free number 800 921 121).

The late numbers as of today, Saturday 9 September 2023

What are the late Lotto numbers? Below are the late numbers ahead of today’s Lotto draw, Saturday 9 September 2023:

Cagliari 28 (121)

Rome 75 (112)

Cagliari 37 (110)

Venice 2 (106)

Palermo 18 (105)

National 68 (104)

Palermo 39 (101)

Bari 78 (98)

Florence 3 (96)

Turin 59 (96)

(Source Lottomatica)

The game of Lot consists in the extraction of five numbers, between 1 and 90, in each of the ten extraction wheels plus the National one. Once caught, the number in question is not returned to the urn.

The wheels in question represent the provincial capitals that host the extractions. They are: Bari, Cagliari, Florence, Genoa, Milan, Naples, Palermo, Rome, Turin and Venice.