Lotto and 10eLotto draws: today's winning numbers Saturday 9 March 2024

Today, Saturday 9 March 2024, the draw for Lotto number 40 of 2024 and 10eLotto will take place at 8pm. TPI follows live, in real time, the Lotto and 10eLotto draws scheduled for today, March 9, 2024, at 8 pm sharp. Here are the winning numbers from the latest wheel-by-wheel Lotto draw:

LOTTO DRAWINGS – LOTTO – Draw number 40 of 9 March 2024

BARI 35 – 46 – 58 – 25 – 34

CAGLIARI 45 – 51 -12 – 66 – 65

FLORENCE 27 – 32 – 70 – 76 – 43

GENOA 30 – 88 – 37 – 21 – 43

MILAN 5 – 55 – 6 – 43 – 10

NAPLES 41 – 63 – 29 – 6 – 44

PALERMO 20 – 12 – 14 – 21 – 24

ROME 72 – 73 – 36 – 10 – 82

TURIN 74 – 45 – 30 – 35 – 36

VENICE 25 – 70 – 41 – 67 – 61

NATIONAL 42 – 55 – 53 – 73 – 68

10 AND LOT – Today's draw, Saturday 9 March 2024

5 – 12 – 20 – 25 – 27 – 30 – 32 – 35 – 41 – 45

46 – 51 – 55 – 58 – 63 – 70 – 72 – 73 – 74 – 88

Gold Number: 35

Double Gold: 35 – 46

(The winning numbers of the Lotto, Superenalotto and 10eLotto competitions are published on the official website of the state monopolies www.agenziadoganemonopoli.gov.it/. We decline any responsibility for any errors in the transmission of the winning numbers, and we invite you to check directly on the site of monopolies and/or in betting shops)

DRAW 10 AND EXTRA LOT – Today's draw, Saturday 9 March 2024

6 – 10 – 14 – 21 – 24 – 29 – 34 – 36 – 37 – 43 – 44 – 65 – 66 – 67 – 76

Lotto is a game that has fascinated millions of Italians for decades.

ATTENTION: Gambling can become an illness. If you have a gambling problem or need advice please contact www.giocaresponsabile.it (toll-free number 800 921 121).

The late numbers as of today, Saturday 9 March 2024

What are the late Lotto numbers? Below are the late numbers ahead of today's Lotto draw, Saturday 9 March 2024:

Bari 78 (202)

Rome 89 (129)

Venice 48 (119)

Palermo 47 (115)

Venice 28 (110)

Bari 25 (109)

Turin 89 (105)

Palermo 20 (101)

Florence 64 (100)

Cagliari 16 (93)

The game of Lot consists of the extraction of five numbers, between 1 and 90, in each of the ten extraction wheels plus the National one. Once caught, the number in question is not put back into the ballot box.

The wheels in question represent the provincial capitals that host the extractions. They are: Bari, Cagliari, Florence, Genoa, Milan, Naples, Palermo, Rome, Turin and Venice.