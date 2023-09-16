Lotto and 10eLotto draws: today’s winning numbers Saturday 16 September 2023

Today, Saturday 16 September 2023, the draw for Lotto number 122 of 2023 and 10eLotto will take place at 8pm. TPI follows live, in real time, the Lotto and 10eLotto draws scheduled for today, 16 September 2023, at 8pm sharp. Here are the winning numbers from the latest wheel-by-wheel Lotto draw:

LOT DRAWINGS – LOT – Draw number 122 of 16 September 2023

BARI 77 – 45 – 88 – 60 – 32

CAGLIARI 51 – 29 – 48 – 89 – 55

FLORENCE 57 – 88 – 54 – 16 – 6

GENOA 77 – 49 – 85 – 47 – 76

MILAN 49 – 66 – 69 – 45 – 41

NAPLES 13 – 58 – 68 – 79 – 76

PALERMO 35 – 52 – 28 – 79 – 23

ROME 12 – 17 – 19 – 9 – 83

TURIN 41 – 59 – 13 – 69 – 79

VENICE 74 – 53 – 7 – 24 – 22

NATIONAL 39 – 30 – 76 – 14 – 46

10 AND LOT – Today’s draw, Saturday 16 September 2023

12 – 13 – 17 – 29 – 35 – 41 – 45 – 48 – 49 – 51 – 52 – 53 – 54 – 57 – 58 – 59 – 66 – 74 – 77 – 88

Gold Number: 77

Double Gold: 77 – 45

Gong: 39

(The winning numbers of the Lotto, Superenalotto and 10eLotto competitions are published on the official website of the state monopolies www.agenziadoganemonopoli.gov.it/. We decline any responsibility for any errors in the transmission of the winning numbers, and we invite you to check directly on the site of monopolies and/or in betting shops)

DRAW 10 AND EXTRA LOT – Today’s draw, Saturday 16 September 2023

7 – 9 – 16 – 19 – 24 – 28 – 32 – 47 – 55 – 60 – 68 – 69 – 79 – 85 – 89

The late numbers to date, Saturday 16 September 2023

What are the late Lotto numbers? Below are the late numbers ahead of today’s Lotto draw, Saturday 16 September 2023:

Cagliari 28 (125)

Rome 75 (116)

Cagliari 37 (114)

Venice 2 (110)

Palermo 39 (105)

Bari 78 (102)

Florence 3 (100)

Turin 59 (100)

Genoa 15 (94)

Palermo 62 (94)

(Source Lottomatica)

The game of Lot consists of the extraction of five numbers, between 1 and 90, in each of the ten extraction wheels plus the National one. Once caught, the number in question is not put back into the ballot box.

The wheels in question represent the provincial capitals that host the extractions. They are: Bari, Cagliari, Florence, Genoa, Milan, Naples, Palermo, Rome, Turin and Venice.