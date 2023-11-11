Lotto and 10eLotto draws: today’s winning numbers Saturday 11 November 2023

Today, Saturday 11 November 2023, the draw for Lotto number 154 of 2023 and 10eLotto will take place at 8pm. TPI follows live, in real time, the Lotto and 10eLotto draws scheduled for today, November 11, 2023, at 8pm sharp. Here are the winning numbers from the latest wheel-by-wheel Lotto draw:

LOTTO DRAWINGS – LOTTO – Draw number 154 of 11 November 2023

BARI 3 – 8 – 77 – 72 – 59

CAGLIARI 22 – 87 – 3 – 45 – 66

FLORENCE 70 – 19 – 72 – 44 – 77

GENOA 53 – 84 – 80 – 19 – 41

MILAN 80 – 22 – 52 – 66 – 27

NAPLES 84 – 43 – 76 – 71 – 44

PALERMO 14 – 71 – 81 – 41 – 3

ROME 5 – 14 – 74 – 41 – 28

TURIN 67 – 34 – 70 – 35 – 25

VENICE 54 – 18 – 8 – 13 – 6

NATIONAL 54 – 52 – 44 – 2 – 85

10 AND LOT – Today’s draw, Saturday 11 November 2023

3 – 5 – 8 – 14 – 18 – 19 – 22 – 34 – 43 – 52 – 53 – 54 – 67 – 70 – 71 – 72 – 77 – 80 – 84 – 87

Gold Number: 3

Double Gold: 3 – 8

Gong: 54

(The winning numbers of the Lotto, Superenalotto and 10eLotto competitions are published on the official website of the state monopolies www.agenziadoganemonopoli.gov.it/. We decline any responsibility for any errors in the transmission of the winning numbers, and we invite you to check directly on the site of monopolies and/or in betting shops)

DRAW 10 AND EXTRA LOT – Today’s draw, Saturday 11 November 2023

2 – 6 – 13 – 25 – 27 – 28 – 35 – 41 – 44 – 45 – 59 – 66 – 74 – 76 – 81

Lotto is a game that has fascinated millions of Italians for decades. Are you among those who played? Do you want to find out if you won? Do you also want to discover the winning numbers of the Superenalotto draw? HERE THE DRAWINGS OF THE LOTTO, SUPERENALOTTO AND 10eLOTTO

ATTENTION: Gambling can become an illness. If you have a gambling problem or need advice please contact www.giocaresponsabile.it (toll-free number 800 921 121).

The late numbers as of today, Saturday 11 November 2023

What are the late Lotto numbers? Below are the late numbers ahead of today’s Lotto draw, Saturday 11 November 2023:

Venice 2 (142)

Bari 78 (134)

Palermo 27 (106)

Palermo 53 (96)

Turin 53 (94)

Naples 21 (91)

Bari 64 (90)

Cagliari 73 (87)

Milan 65 (85)

Cagliari 68 (85)

(Source Lottomatica)

ALL LOT DRAWINGS (ARCHIVE)

The game of Lot consists of the extraction of five numbers, between 1 and 90, in each of the ten extraction wheels plus the National one. Once caught, the number in question is not put back into the ballot box.

The wheels in question represent the provincial capitals that host the extractions. They are: Bari, Cagliari, Florence, Genoa, Milan, Naples, Palermo, Rome, Turin and Venice.