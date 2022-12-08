Lotto and Superenalotto extractions 8 November 2022 postponed: why and when

Why will there be no Lotto and Superenalotto draws today, Thursday 8 November 2022? The answer is very simple: because of the Feast of the Immaculate Conception. The extractions, as known, normally take place three times a week, i.e. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, but undergo variations on the occasion of particular events or national holidays. Those scheduled for today, December 8, have therefore been postponed. In detail: the Lotto, 10eLotto and Symbolotto draw has been postponed until tomorrow, Friday 9 December 2022; the Superenalotto draw was instead brought forward to Monday 12 December 2022. In summary:

Friday 9 December 2022: Lotto and 10eLotto draws

Monday 12 December 2022: SuperEnalotto draw

Tuesday 13 December 2022: Lotto, SuperEnalotto and 10eLotto draws

The Lotto game consists in the extraction of five numbers, between 1 and 90, in each of the ten extraction wheels plus the National one. Once drawn, the number in question is not returned to the urn. The wheels in question represent the provincial capitals that host the draws. They are: Bari, Cagliari, Florence, Genoa, Milan, Naples, Palermo, Rome, Turin and Venice.

The national wheel, on the other hand, does not represent any city. In the meantime, anyone who wants to play the Lotto must choose whether to bet on all the wheels (with the exception of the National one), seeing the odds for any winnings drop tenfold, or on one (or some) of them. The maximum number of playable numbers on each wheel is ten. The player can predict the outcome of a particular number (so-called “draw”): in this case it is also possible to bet on the succession of the five numbers drawn (determined draw). You can also play two numbers (ambo and ambetto), three numbers (terno), four numbers (quaterna) or five numbers (cinquina). Are you ready to try your luck starting with the next draw? The Lotto, Superenalotto and 10eLotto draws are held at 20 on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.