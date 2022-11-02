Lotto and 10eLotto extraction: today’s winning numbers Wednesday 2 November 2022

Today, Wednesday 2 November 2022, at 8 pm the extraction of Lotto number 131 of 2022 and 10eLotto will be staged. TPI follows live, in real time, the Lotto and 10eLotto draws scheduled for today, November 2, 2022, at 8 pm sharp. Here are the winning numbers from the latest Lotto draw wheel by wheel:

BATCH EXTRACTIONS – LOT – Extraction number 131 of 2 November 2022

BARI 66 – 20 – 9 – 24 – 82



CAGLIARI 60 – 64 – 22 – 26 – 84

FLORENCE 10 – 30 – 75 – 68 – 48

GENOA 30 – 40 – 57 – 59 – 37

MILAN 56 – 7 – 89 – 57 – 76

NAPLES 68 – 9 – 77 – 3 – 32

PALERMO 60 – 57 – 32 – 80 – 24

ROME 24 – 77 – 53 – 62 – 29

TURIN 4 – 5 – 35 – 82 – 66



VENICE 13 – 2 – 28 – 54 – 76

NATIONAL 83 – 6 – 40 – 61 – 78

10 AND LOT – Draw today Wednesday 2 November 2022

2 – 4 – 5 – 7 – 9 – 10 – 13 – 20 – 22 – 24 – 30 – 40 – 56 – 57 – 60 – 64 – 66 – 68 – 75 – 77

Gold Number: 66

Double Gold: 66 – 20

Gong number: 83

(The winning numbers of today's Lotto and 10eLotto (ten and Lotto) draws are published on the official website of the state monopolies.

EXTRACTION 10 AND EXTRA LOT – Today’s drawing, Wednesday 2 November 2022

3 – 26 – 28 – 32 – 35 – 37 – 48 – 53 – 54 – 59 – 62 – 80 – 82 – 84 – 89

(The winning numbers of the Lotto, Superenalotto and 10eLotto competition are published on the official website of the State monopolies www.agenziadoganemonopoli.gov.it/

Lotto is a game that has fascinated millions of Italians for decades. Are you among those who have played? Do you want to find out if you have won? Do you also want to find out the winning numbers of the Superenalotto draw? HERE THE EXTRACTIONS OF THE LOT, SUPERENALOTTO AND 10eLOTTO

ATTENTION: gambling can become a disease.

The late numbers to date, Wednesday 2 November 2022

What are the late Lotto numbers? Below are the late numbers in view of today’s Lotto drawing, Wednesday 2 November 2022:

Milan 59 (136)

Rome 16 (127)

Milan 42 (123)

Venice 55 (108)

Genoa 24 (105)

Turin 13 (92)

Rome 62 (91)

National 15 (89)

Florence 12 (88)

Bari 61 (83)

(Source Lottomatica)

The Lotto game consists in the extraction of five numbers, between 1 and 90, in each of the ten extraction wheels plus the National one. Once drawn, the number in question is not returned to the urn.

The wheels in question represent the provincial capitals that host the extractions. They are: Bari, Cagliari, Florence, Genoa, Milan, Naples, Palermo, Rome, Turin and Venice.