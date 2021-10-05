Lotto and 10eLotto extraction: the winning numbers for today Tuesday 5 October 2021

Today, Tuesday 5 October 2021, at 8 pm the extraction of Lotto number 118 of 2021 and of 10eLotto will be staged. TPI follows live, in real time, the Lotto and 10eLotto draws scheduled for today, 5 October 2021, at 8 pm sharp. Here are the winning numbers from the latest Lotto draw wheel by wheel:

BATCH EXTRACTION: today’s winning numbers (draw n.119 of 5 October 2021). Live draw at 8pm

BARI 46 – 19 – 12 – 16 – 7

CAGLIARI 74 – 25 – 21 – 44 – 77

FLORENCE 83 – 5 – 41 – 40 – 71

GENOA 68 – 69 – 72 – 24 – 44

MILAN 54 – 76 – 17 – 60 – 81

NAPLES 20 – 48 – 7 – 4 – 85

PALERMO 12 – 19 – 56 – 59 – 34

ROME 66 – 42 – 79 – 72 – 30

TURIN 45 – 69 – 20 – 56 – 18

VENICE 76 – 31 – 65 – 89 – 90

NATIONAL 32 – 65 – 67 – 70 – 62

10 AND LOT – Draw today Tuesday 5th October 2021 – EXTRACTION AT 8 PM

5 – 12 – 19 – 20 – 21 – 25 – 31 – 41 – 42 – 45 – 46 – 48 – 54 – 66 – 68 – 69 – 72 – 74 – 76 – 83

GOLD NUMBER: 46

DOUBLE GOLD: 46 – 19

(The winning numbers of today’s Lotto and 10eLotto (ten and Lotto) draws are published on the official website of the state monopolies. on the monopolies website and / or in the betting shops)

The late numbers to date, Tuesday 5 October 2021

What are the late Lotto numbers? Below are the late numbers in view of today’s Lotto drawing, Saturday 2 October 2021:

Venice 16 (126)

Milan 90 (111)

National 79 (109)

Venice 57 (106)

Bari 40 (105)

Cagliari 45 (94)

Florence 26 (93)

Florence 71 (87)

Milan 25 (83)

Genoa 49 (82)

(Source Lottomatica)

The Lotto game consists in the extraction of five numbers, between 1 and 90, in each of the ten extraction wheels plus the National one. Once drawn, the number in question is not returned to the urn.

The wheels in question represent the provincial capitals that host the extractions. They are: Bari, Cagliari, Florence, Genoa, Milan, Naples, Palermo, Rome, Turin and Venice.