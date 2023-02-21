Lotto and 10eLotto extraction: today’s winning numbers Tuesday 21 February 2023

Today, Tuesday 21 February 2023, the drawing of Lotto number 22 of 2023 and of 10eLotto will take place at 8 pm. TPI follows live, in real time, the Lotto and 10eLotto extraction scheduled for today, February 21, 2023, at 8 pm sharp. Here are the winning numbers from the latest wheel-by-wheel Lotto draw:

LOT DRAWINGS – LOT – Extraction number 22 of February 21, 2023

CHEAT 66 – 61 – 81 – 25 – 26

CAGLIARI 43 – 42 – 87 – 14 – 84

FLORENCE 7 – 36 – 13 – 14 – 20

GENOA 68 – 82 – 62 – 20 – 39

MILAN 38 – 85 – 5 – 57 – 86

NAPLES 20 – 14 – 74 – 30 – 64

PALERMO 53 – 64 – 80 – 58 – 16

ROME 33 – 41 – 47 – 79 – 53

TURIN 39 – 52 – 41 – 18 – 63

VENICE 56 – 54 – 67 – 70 – 22

NATIONAL 20 – 6 – 65 – 37 – 35

10 AND LOT – Today’s draw February 21, 2023

7 – 14 – 20 – 33 – 36 – 38 – 39 – 41 – 42 – 43 – 52 – 53 – 54 – 56 – 61 – 64 – 66 – 68 – 82 – 85

Gold number: 66

Double Gold: 66-61

Gong: 20

( The winning numbers of today’s Lotto and 10eLotto (ten and Lotto) draw are published on the official website of the state monopolies agenziadoganemonopoli.gov.it. We decline all responsibility for any errors in the transmission of the winning numbers, and we invite you to check directly on the monopolies website and/or at the betting shop)

EXTRACTION 10 AND EXTRA LOT – Today’s draw, Tuesday 21 February 2023

5 – 13 – 18 – 25 – 30 – 47 – 57 – 58 – 62 – 67 – 74 – 79 – 80 – 81 – 87

ATTENTION: gambling can become a disease. If you have a gambling problem or need advice please contact www.giocaresponsabile.it (toll-free number 800 921 121).

Late numbers as of today, Tuesday 21 February 2023

What are the late Lotto numbers? Below are the late numbers in view of today’s Lotto draw, Tuesday 21 February 2023:

Rome 23 (130)

Milan 46 (121)

Bari 87 (98)

National 48 (97)

Cagliari 43 (96)

National 29 (95)

Florence 49 (93)

Palermo 45 (93)

Turin 77 (93)

Naples 50 (92)

(Source Lottomatica)

The game of Lot consists in the extraction of five numbers, between 1 and 90, in each of the ten extraction wheels plus the National one. Once caught, the number in question is not returned to the urn.

The wheels in question represent the provincial capitals that host the extractions. They are: Bari, Cagliari, Florence, Genoa, Milan, Naples, Palermo, Rome, Turin and Venice.