Lotto and 10eLotto extraction: today’s winning numbers Thursday 30 March 2023

Today, Thursday 30 March 2023, at 8 pm the drawing of Lotto number 38 of 2023 and of 10eLotto will take place. TPI follows live, in real time, the Lotto and 10eLotto extraction scheduled for today, March 30, 2023, at 8 pm sharp. Here are the winning numbers from the latest wheel-by-wheel Lotto draw:

LOT DRAWINGS – LOT – Extraction number 38 of 30 March 2023

BARI 85 18 63 47 52

CAGLIARI 48 15 19 6

FLORENCE 57 25 76 26 66

GENOA 61 70 27 20 4

MILAN 54 1 57 27 44

NAPLES 85 70 73 44 42

PALERMO 74 7 20 34 25

ROME 54 37 67 8 73

TURIN 22 16 45 79 56

VENICE 76 71 78 4 90

NATIONAL 64 51 9 44 2

10 AND LOT – Today’s draw, Thursday 30 March 2023

1 – 7 – 15 – 16 – 18

19 – 22 – 25 – 27 – 37

48 – 54 – 57 – 61 – 63

70 – 71 – 74 – 76 – 85

Gold number: 85

Double Gold: 85 – 18

Gong: 64

(The winning numbers of the Lotto, Superenalotto and 10eLotto competition are published on the official website of the state monopolies www.agenziadoganemonopoli.gov.it/ We decline all responsibility regarding any errors in the transmission of the winning numbers, and we invite you to check directly on the website of monopolies and/or in bookshops)

EXTRACTION 10 AND EXTRA LOT – Today’s draw, Thursday 30 March 2023

4 – 6 – 8 – 20 – 26 – 34 – 44 – 45 – 47 – 52 – 66 – 67 – 73 – 78 – 79

(The winning numbers of the Lotto, Superenalotto and 10eLotto competition are published on the official website of the state monopolies www.agenziadoganemonopoli.gov.it/ We decline all responsibility regarding any errors in the transmission of the winning numbers, and we invite you to check directly on the website of monopolies and/or in bookshops)

Lotto is a game that has fascinated millions of Italians for decades. Are you among those who have played? Want to find out if you won? Do you also want to discover the winning numbers of the Superenalotto draw? HERE THE EXTRACTS OF THE LOTTO, SUPERENALOTTO AND 10eLOTTO

ATTENTION: gambling can become a disease. If you have a gambling problem or need advice please contact www.giocaresponsabile.it (toll-free number 800 921 121).

Late numbers as of today, Thursday 30 March 2023

What are the late Lotto numbers? Below are the late numbers in view of today’s Lotto draw, Thursday 30 March 2023:

Rome 23 (146)

Palermo 45 (109)

Cagliari 17 (95)

Palermo 74 (90)

Venice 38 (88)

Rome 69 (85)

Genoa 60 (82)

Milan 6 (82)

Turin 3 (79)

Rome 68 (75)

(Source Lottomatica)

ALL LOT DRAWS (ARCHIVE)

The game of Lot consists in the extraction of five numbers, between 1 and 90, in each of the ten extraction wheels plus the National one. Once caught, the number in question is not returned to the urn.

The wheels in question represent the provincial capitals that host the extractions. They are: Bari, Cagliari, Florence, Genoa, Milan, Naples, Palermo, Rome, Turin and Venice.