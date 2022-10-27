Lotto and 10eLotto extraction: today’s winning numbers Thursday 27 October 2022

Today, Thursday 27 October 2022, at 8 pm the extraction of Lotto number 129 of 2022 and 10eLotto will be staged. TPI follows live, in real time, the Lotto and 10eLotto draws scheduled for today, 27 October 2022, at 8 pm sharp. Here are the winning numbers from the latest Lotto draw wheel by wheel:

BATCH EXTRACTIONS – LOT – Extraction number 129 of 27 October 2022

BARI 5 – 60 – 31 – 76 – 75



5 – 60 – 31 – 76 – 75 CAGLIARI 33 – 53 – 6 – 67 – 57

33 – 53 – 6 – 67 – 57 FLORENCE 87 – 90 – 35 – 77 – 25

87 – 90 – 35 – 77 – 25 GENOA 13 – 56 – 22 – 63 – 55

13 – 56 – 22 – 63 – 55 MILAN 53 – 17 – 79 – 51 – 43

53 – 17 – 79 – 51 – 43 NAPLES 88 – 64 – 54 – 31 – 27

88 – 64 – 54 – 31 – 27 PALERMO 82 – 88 – 61 – 31 – 32

82 – 88 – 61 – 31 – 32 ROME 63 – 78 – 32 – 12 – 49

63 – 78 – 32 – 12 – 49 TURIN 46 – 57 – 29 – 75 – 37



46 – 57 – 29 – 75 – 37 VENICE 56 – 86 – 34 – 75 – 48

56 – 86 – 34 – 75 – 48 NATIONAL 84 – 36 – 24 – 49 – 71

10 AND LOT – Draw today Thursday 27 October 2022

5 – 6 – 13 – 17 – 31 – 33 – 35 – 46 – 53 – 56 – 57 – 60 – 63 – 64 – 78 – 82 – 86 – 87 – 88 – 90

Gold Number: 5

Double Gold: 5 – 60

(The winning numbers of today’s Lotto and 10eLotto (ten and Lotto) draws are published on the official website of the state monopolies. on the monopolies website and / or in the betting shops)

EXTRACTION 10 AND EXTRA LOT – Drawing today, Thursday 27 October 2022

12 – 22 – 25 – 29 – 32 – 34 – 51 – 54 – 55 – 61 – 67 – 75 – 76 – 77 – 79

Gong: 84

(The winning numbers of the Lotto, Superenalotto and 10eLotto competition are published on the official website of the State monopolies www.agenziadoganemonopoli.gov.it/ disclaims any responsibility for any errors in the transmission of the winning numbers, and we invite you to check directly on the site of monopolies and / or in betting shops)

The late numbers to date, Thursday 27 October 2022

What are the late Lotto numbers? Below are the late numbers in view of today’s Lotto drawing, Thursday 27 October 2022:

Milan 59 (134)

Rome 16 (125)

Milan 42 (121)

Venice 55 (106)

Genoa 24 (103)

Turin 13 (90)

Rome 62 (89)

National 15 (87)

Florence 12 (86)

National 86 (84)

(Source Lottomatica)

The Lotto game consists in the extraction of five numbers, between 1 and 90, in each of the ten extraction wheels plus the National one. Once drawn, the number in question is not returned to the urn.

The wheels in question represent the provincial capitals that host the extractions. They are: Bari, Cagliari, Florence, Genoa, Milan, Naples, Palermo, Rome, Turin and Venice.