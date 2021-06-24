Lotto and 10eLotto extraction: today’s winning numbers Thursday 24 June 2021

Today, Thursday 24 June 2021, at 8 pm the extraction of Lotto number 75 of 2021 and of 10eLotto will be staged. TPI follows live, in real time, the Lotto and 10eLotto draws scheduled for today, 24 June 2021, at 8 pm sharp. Here are the winning numbers from the latest Lotto draw wheel by wheel:

BATCH EXTRACTION: today’s winning numbers (draw no.75 of 24 June 2021). Live draw at 8pm

BARI 43 – 50 – 77 – 49 – 59

CAGLIARI 86 – 42 – 69 – 70 – 65

FLORENCE 36 – 33 – 56 – 15 – 6

GENOA 12 – 57 – 5 – 58 – 78

MILAN 13 – 66 – 89 – 55 – 10

NAPLES 87 – 61 – 26 – 13 – 15

PALERMO 8 – 77 – 44 – 73 – 45

ROME 23 – 25 – 86 – 48 – 76

TURIN 22 – 51 – 81 – 3 – 10

VENICE 37 – 59 – 79 – 90 – 42

NATIONAL 19 – 77 – 66 – 72 – 82

10 AND LOT – Draw today Thursday 24 June 2021 – EXTRACTION AT 8 PM

8 – 12 – 13 – 22 – 23 – 25 – 33 – 36 – 37 – 42 – 43 – 50 – 51 – 57 – 59 – 61 – 66 – 77 – 86 – 87

Gold: 43

Double Gold: 43 – 50

(The winning numbers of today’s Lotto and 10eLotto (ten and Lotto) draws are published on the official website of the state monopolies Agenziadoganemonopoli.gov.it declines all responsibility for any errors in transmitting the winning numbers, and we invite you to check directly on the website of the monopolies and / or in the betting shop

ATTENTION: gambling can become a disease. If you have gambling problems or need advice please contact www.giocaresponsabile.it (toll-free number 800 921 121).

The late numbers to date, Thursday 24 June 2021

What are the late Lotto numbers? Below are the late numbers in view of today’s Lotto drawing, Thursday 24 June 2021:

National 66 (141)

Florence 24 (120)

National 22 (108)

National 59 (102)

Genoa 12 (98)

Rome 19 (95)

Turin 49 (91)

Venice 16 (82)

Bari 16 (81)

Turin 48 (81)

(Source Lottomatica)

The Lotto game consists in the extraction of five numbers, between 1 and 90, in each of the ten extraction wheels plus the National one. Once drawn, the number in question is not returned to the urn.

The wheels in question represent the provincial capitals that host the extractions. They are: Bari, Cagliari, Florence, Genoa, Milan, Naples, Palermo, Rome, Turin and Venice.