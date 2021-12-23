Lotto and 10eLotto extraction: today’s winning numbers Thursday 23 December 2021

Today, Thursday 23 December 2021, at 8 pm the extraction of Lotto number 153 of 2021 and 10eLotto will be staged. TPI follows live, in real time, the Lotto and 10eLotto draws scheduled for today, 23 December 2021, at 8 pm sharp. Here are the winning numbers from the latest Lotto draw wheel by wheel:

BATCH EXTRACTIONS – LOT – Extraction number 153 of 23 December 2021

BARI 58 – 75 – 2 – 16 – 56

45 – 89 – 58 – 17 – 63 FLORENCE 28 – 70 – 41 – 80 – 25



28 – 70 – 41 – 80 – 25 GENOA 33 – 58 – 83 – 44 – 70

33 – 58 – 83 – 44 – 70 MILAN 30 – 11 – 81 – 36 – 46

30 – 11 – 81 – 36 – 46 NAPLES 65 – 42 – 69 – 3 – 74



65 – 42 – 69 – 3 – 74 PALERMO 31 – 57 – 3 – 46 – 12

31 – 57 – 3 – 46 – 12 ROME 16 – 64 – 36 – 23 – 24

16 – 64 – 36 – 23 – 24 TURIN 65 – 29 – 18 – 38 – 46

65 – 29 – 18 – 38 – 46 VENICE 49 – 10 – 47 – 24 – 28

49 – 10 – 47 – 24 – 28 NATIONAL 49 – 88 – 51 – 76 – 56

10 AND LOT – Draw today Thursday 23 December 2021

2 – 10 – 11 – 16 – 28 – 29 – 30 – 31 – 33 – 41 – 42 – 45 – 49 – 57 – 58 – 64 – 65 – 70 – 75 – 89

GOLD NUMBER: 58

DOUBLE GOLD: 58 – 75

EXTRACTION 10 AND EXTRA LOT – Drawing today, Thursday 23 December 2021

3 – 17 – 18 – 23 – 24 – 36 – 38 – 44 – 46 – 47 – 56 – 69 – 80 – 81 – 83

Lotto is a game that has fascinated millions of Italians for decades. Are you among those who have played? Do you want to find out if you have won? Do you also want to find out the winning numbers of the Superenalotto draw? HERE THE EXTRACTIONS OF THE LOT, SUPERENALOTTO AND 10eLOTTO

The late numbers to date, Thursday 23 December 2021

What are the late Lotto numbers? Below are the late numbers in view of today’s Lotto drawing, Thursday 23 December 2021:

Cagliari 45 (128)

Turin 70 (115)

Naples 8 (104)

Cagliari 88 (92)

Cagliari 71 (91)

Florence 67 (87)

Turin 80 (86)

Turin 90 (86)

Bari 6 (83)

Milan 82 (83)

ALL EXTRACTIONS FROM THE LOT (ARCHIVE)

The Lotto game consists in the extraction of five numbers, between 1 and 90, in each of the ten extraction wheels plus the National one. Once drawn, the number in question is not returned to the urn.

The wheels in question represent the provincial capitals that host the extractions. They are: Bari, Cagliari, Florence, Genoa, Milan, Naples, Palermo, Rome, Turin and Venice.