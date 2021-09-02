Lotto and 10eLotto extraction: today’s winning numbers Thursday 2 September 2021

Today, Thursday 2 September 2021, at 8 pm the extraction of Lotto number 105 of 2021 and of 10eLotto will be staged. TPI follows live, in real time, the Lotto and 10eLotto draws scheduled for today, 2 September 2021, at 8 pm sharp. Here are the winning numbers from the latest Lotto draw wheel by wheel:

BATCH EXTRACTION: today’s winning numbers (draw n.105 of 2 September 2021). Live draw at 8pm

BARI 34 – 62 – 15 – 63 – 26

34 – 62 – 15 – 63 – 26 CAGLIARI 14 – 36 – 67 – 10 – 25

14 – 36 – 67 – 10 – 25 FLORENCE 83 – 59 – 28 – 21 – 31

83 – 59 – 28 – 21 – 31 GENOA 85 – 53 – 16 – 20 – 29

85 – 53 – 16 – 20 – 29 MILAN 16 – 86 – 11 – 29 – 76

16 – 86 – 11 – 29 – 76 NAPLES 50 – 48 – 70 – 76 – 67

50 – 48 – 70 – 76 – 67 PALERMO 83 – 13 – 39 – 61 – 17

83 – 13 – 39 – 61 – 17 ROME 1 – 40 – 82 – 44 – 22

1 – 40 – 82 – 44 – 22 TURIN 5 – 20 – 8 – 49 – 13

5 – 20 – 8 – 49 – 13 VENICE 71 – 65 – 80 – 36 – 24

71 – 65 – 80 – 36 – 24 NATIONAL 69 – 36 – 68 – 13 – 3

10 AND LOT – Draw today Thursday 2 September 2021 – EXTRACTION AT 8 PM

1 – 5 – 13 – 14 – 15 – 16 – 20 – 34 – 36 – 40 – 48 – 50 – 53 – 59 – 62 – 65 – 71 – 83 – 85 – 86 GOLD NUMBER: 34

DOUBLE GOLD: 34 – 62 (The winning numbers of today’s Lotto and 10eLotto (ten and Lotto) draws are published on the official website of the state monopolies Agenziadoganemonopoli.gov.it declines all responsibility for any errors in transmitting the winning numbers, and we invite you to check directly on the monopolies website and / or in the betting shops)

The late numbers to date, Thursday 2 September 2021

What are the late Lotto numbers? Below are the late numbers in view of today’s Lotto drawing, Thursday 2 September 2021:

Venice 16 (112)

Turin 48 (111)

Milan 90 (97)

National 79 (95)

Venice 57 (92)

Bari 40 (91)

Florence 89 (90)

Rome 87 (89)

Bari 20 (83)

Florence 78 (83)

(Source Lottomatica)

The Lotto game consists in the extraction of five numbers, between 1 and 90, in each of the ten extraction wheels plus the National one. Once drawn, the number in question is not returned to the urn.

The wheels in question represent the provincial capitals that host the extractions. They are: Bari, Cagliari, Florence, Genoa, Milan, Naples, Palermo, Rome, Turin and Venice.