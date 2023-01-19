Lotto and 10eLotto extraction: today’s winning numbers Thursday 19 January 2023

Today, Thursday 19 January 2023, at 8 pm the drawing of Lotto number 8 of 2023 and of 10eLotto will take place. TPI follows live, in real time, the Lotto and 10eLotto extraction scheduled for today, January 19, 2023, at 8 pm sharp. Here are the winning numbers from the latest wheel-by-wheel Lotto draw:

LOT DRAWINGS – LOT – Extraction number 8 of 19 January 2023

CHEAT 51 – 55 – 70 – 21 – 38

CAGLIARI 81 – 49 – 64 – 18 – 60

FLORENCE 75 – 76 – 51 – 64 – 20

GENOA 76 – 72 – 52 – 50 – 81

MILAN 88 – 56 – 78 – 42 – 64

NAPLES 48 – 3 – 53 – 20 – 30

PALERMO 62 – 39 – 8 – 1 – 22

ROME 57 – 7 – 82 – 39 – 79

TURIN 9 – 2 – 51 – 62 – 24

VENICE 67 – 39 – 72 – 34 – 27

NATIONAL 54 – 52 – 62 – 39 – 35

10 AND LOT – Today’s draw January 19, 2023

2 – 3 – 7 – 9 – 39 – 48 – 49 – 51 – 55 – 56 – 57 – 62 – 64 -67 – 70 – 72 – 75 – 76 – 81 – 88

Gold Number: 51

Double Gold: 51 – 55

Gong: 54

The winning numbers of today's Lotto and 10eLotto (ten and Lotto) draw are published on the official website of the state monopolies agenziadoganemonopoli.gov.it. We decline all responsibility for any errors in the transmission of the winning numbers, and we invite you to check directly on the monopolies website and/or at the betting shop

EXTRACTION 10 AND EXTRA LOT – Today’s draw, Thursday 19 January 2023

1 – 8 – 18 – 20 – 21 – 30 – 34 – 38 – 42 – 50 – 52 – 53 – 60 – 78 – 82

(The winning numbers of the Lotto, Superenalotto and 10eLotto competition are published on the official website of the state monopolies www.agenziadoganemonopoli.gov.it/ we decline all responsibility regarding any errors in the transmission of the winning numbers, and we invite you to check directly on the website of monopolies and/or in bookshops)

ATTENTION: gambling can become a disease. If you have a gambling problem or need advice please contact www.giocaresponsabile.it (toll-free number 800 921 121).

Late numbers as of today, Thursday 19 January 2023

What are the late Lotto numbers? Below are the late numbers in view of today’s Lotto draw, Thursday 19 January 2023:

Milan 59 (170)

Bari 61 (117)

Rome 23 (116)

Venice 32 (116)

Milan 46 (107)

Bari 50 (105)

Cagliari 14 (88)

Bari 87 (84)

National 48 (83)

Cagliari 43 (82)

(Source Lottomatica)

The game of Lot consists in the extraction of five numbers, between 1 and 90, in each of the ten extraction wheels plus the National one. Once caught, the number in question is not returned to the urn.

The wheels in question represent the provincial capitals that host the extractions. They are: Bari, Cagliari, Florence, Genoa, Milan, Naples, Palermo, Rome, Turin and Venice.