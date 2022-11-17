Lotto and 10eLotto extraction: today’s winning numbers Thursday 17 November 2022

Today, Thursday 17 November 2022, at 8 pm the drawing of Lotto number 138 of 2022 and of 10eLotto will take place. TPI follows live, in real time, the Lotto and 10eLotto extraction scheduled for today, November 17, 2022, at 8 pm sharp. Here are the winning numbers from the latest wheel-by-wheel Lotto draw:

LOT DRAWINGS – LOT – Extraction number 138 of 17 November 2022

CHEAT 20 – 22 – 71 – 49 – 30



20 – 22 – 71 – 49 – 30 CAGLIARI 4 – 33 – 66 – 27 – 85

4 – 33 – 66 – 27 – 85 FLORENCE 61 – 83 – 84 – 50 – 21

61 – 83 – 84 – 50 – 21 GENOA 43 – 70 – 11 – 76 – 38

43 – 70 – 11 – 76 – 38 MILAN 61 – 26 – 71 – 80 – 67

61 – 26 – 71 – 80 – 67 NAPLES 74 – 71 – 41 – 66 – 7

74 – 71 – 41 – 66 – 7 PALERMO 55 – 43 – 44 – 24 – 4

55 – 43 – 44 – 24 – 4 ROME 57 – 49 – 27 – 90 – 19

57 – 49 – 27 – 90 – 19 TURIN 8 – 38 – 62 – 37 – 51

8 – 38 – 62 – 37 – 51 VENICE 57 – 14 – 29 – 69 – 44

57 – 14 – 29 – 69 – 44 NATIONAL 88 – 26 – 72 – 18 – 75

10 AND LOT – Today’s draw Thursday 17 November 2022

4 – 8 – 11 – 14 – 20 – 22 – 26 – 33 – 38 – 43 – 49 – 55 – 57 – 61 – 66 – 70 – 71 – 74 – 83 – 84

Gold Number: 20

Double Gold: 20 – 22

Gong: 88

(The winning numbers of today’s Lotto and 10eLotto (ten and Lotto) draw are published on the official website of the state monopolies agenziadoganemonopoli.gov.it. We decline all responsibility for any errors in the transmission of the winning numbers, and we invite you to check directly on the monopolies website and/or at the betting shop)

EXTRACTION 10 AND EXTRA LOT – Today’s draw, Thursday 17 November 2022

21 – 24 – 27 – 29 – 30 – 37 – 41 – 44 – 50 – 62 – 69 – 76 – 80 – 85 – 90

(The winning numbers of the Lotto, Superenalotto and 10eLotto competition are published on the official website of the state monopolies www.agenziadoganemonopoli.gov.it/ we decline all responsibility regarding any errors in the transmission of the winning numbers, and we invite you to check directly on the website of monopolies and/or in bookshops)

ATTENTION: gambling can become a disease. If you have a gambling problem or need advice please contact www.giocaresponsabile.it (toll-free number 800 921 121).

Late numbers as of today, Thursday 17 November 2022

What are the late Lotto numbers? Below are the late numbers in view of today’s Lotto draw, Tuesday 15 November 2022:

Milan 59 (143)

Venice 55 (115)

Genoa 24 (112)

National 15 (96)

Bari 61 (90)

Cagliari 54 (90)

Venice 25 (90)

Rome 23 (89)

Venice 32 (89)

Milan 75 (88)

(Source Lottomatica)

ALL LOT DRAWS (ARCHIVE)

The Lotto game consists in the extraction of five numbers, between 1 and 90, in each of the ten extraction wheels plus the National one. Once drawn, the number in question is not returned to the urn.

The wheels in question represent the provincial capitals that host the draws. They are: Bari, Cagliari, Florence, Genoa, Milan, Naples, Palermo, Rome, Turin and Venice.