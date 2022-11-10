Lotto and 10eLotto extraction: today’s winning numbers Thursday 10 November 2022

Today, Thursday 10 November 2022, at 8 pm the extraction of Lotto number 135 of 2022 and 10eLotto will be staged. TPI follows live, in real time, the Lotto and 10eLotto draws scheduled for today, 10 November 2022, at 8 pm sharp. Here are the winning numbers from the latest Lotto draw wheel by wheel:

BATCH EXTRACTIONS – LOT – Extraction number 135 of 10 November 2022

BARI 43 – 1 – 65 – 76 – 40



CAGLIARI 90 – 27 – 4 – 71 – 62

FLORENCE 64 – 18 – 5 – 37 – 1

GENOA 65 – 33 – 43 – 54 – 82

MILAN 67 – 55 – 84 – 43 – 79

NAPLES 55 – 61 – 3 – 64 – 28

PALERMO 44 – 48 – 67 – 31 – 35

ROME 27 – 70 – 14 – 75 – 36

TURIN 71 – 48 – 41 – 13 – 84

VENICE 80 – 77 – 43 – 53 – 3

NATIONAL 86 – 49 – 30 – 70 – 65

10 AND LOT – Draw today Thursday 10 November 2022

1 – 4 – 5 – 18 – 27 – 33 – 43 – 44 – 48 – 55 – 61 – 64 – 65 – 67 – 70 – 71 – 77 – 80 – 84 – 90

Gold Number: 43

Double Gold: 43 – 1

Gong: 86

(The winning numbers of today’s Lotto and 10eLotto (ten and Lotto) draws are published on the official website of the state monopolies. on the monopolies website and / or in the betting shops)

EXTRACTION 10 AND EXTRA LOT – Drawing today, Thursday 10 November 2022

3 – 13 – 14 – 15 – 28 – 31 – 37 – 40 – 41 – 53 – 54 – 62 – 76 – 79 – 82

(The winning numbers of the Lotto, Superenalotto and 10eLotto competition are published on the official website of the State monopolies www.agenziadoganemonopoli.gov.it/ disclaims any responsibility for any errors in the transmission of the winning numbers, and we invite you to check directly on the site of monopolies and / or in betting shops)

Lotto is a game that has fascinated millions of Italians for decades. Are you among those who have played? Do you want to find out if you have won? Do you also want to find out the winning numbers of the Superenalotto draw? HERE THE EXTRACTIONS OF THE LOT, SUPERENALOTTO AND 10eLOTTO

ATTENTION: gambling can become a disease. If you have gambling problems or need advice please contact www.giocaresponsabile.it (toll-free number 800 921 121).

The late numbers to date, Thursday 10 November 2022

What are the late Lotto numbers? Below are the late numbers in view of today’s Lotto drawing, Thursday 10 November 2022:

Milan 59 (140)

Venice 55 (112)

Genoa 24 (109)

Turin 13 (96)

National 15 (93)

Bari 61 (87)

Cagliari 54 (87)

Venice 25 (87)

Rome 23 (86)

Venice 32 (86)

(Source Lottomatica)

ALL EXTRACTIONS FROM THE LOT (ARCHIVE)

The Lotto game consists in the extraction of five numbers, between 1 and 90, in each of the ten extraction wheels plus the National one. Once drawn, the number in question is not returned to the urn.

The wheels in question represent the provincial capitals that host the extractions. They are: Bari, Cagliari, Florence, Genoa, Milan, Naples, Palermo, Rome, Turin and Venice.